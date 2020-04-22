The Boaz Command Center set up in response to the tornado which tore through the Boaz area will be closing Friday, April 24, according to United Way of Marshall County Executive Director Carrie Thomas.
Thomas said the Command Center, located at 99 Railroad Avenue across from the Boaz Farmers Market in the former water board building, was established to lead the cleanup and disaster relief efforts in response to the tornado that hit the Boaz area on April 12, would close Friday, April 24 at 4 p.m.
“The Command Center opened on April 13th and has been operating each day from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.,” Thomas said. “It has served as the volunteer reception center where volunteers have been asked to register each day. Officials from United Way, the City of Boaz and American Red Cross have also been onsite to provide assistance to those affected by the storm.”
She said questions could be directed to the command center at 256-907-9897 until the close of business Friday.
After Friday, she said residents who are still in need of assistance or want to provide assistance in response to the tornado, call United Way’s First Call for Help at 256-582-0506 or 2-1-1.
