The AHSAA North/South All-Star Girls’ Soccer match wasn’t the typical a low-scoring, defensive battle. Decatur’s Bonnie Frost made sure of it.
Frost scored four goals to power the North to a 6-1 victory over the South at Emory Folmar Soccer Complex on Wednesday night as part of AHSAA All-Star Sports Week. Frost scored once in the first half and added three more goals in the second half to win the North MVP award.
Homewood’s Lilly Lowery and Susan Moore’s Claire Perkins added goals for the North, while Oak Mountain’s Hayley Wells and Pelham’s Taylor Pilcher had an assist apiece.
Leah Robinson, from St. Paul’s Episcopal in Mobile, scored the South’s only goal with 12:23 to go on an assist from Montgomery Academy’s Virginia Meacham.
The North dominated the action and possession from the opening whistle and fired 23 shots to just four for the South.
Auburn’s Aubrey Sarkowski started at goalkeeper for the South and kept it close with several acrobatic first-half saves. Frost scored on a penalty kick for the game’s only goal of the first half.
The North’s offense looked even stronger in the second half, and Lowery – a defender – got into the scoring as the back line pushed forward as the South struggled to find any rhythm ahead of Daphne goalkeeper Coryn Litteken.
For the North, goalkeepers Savannah Sato and Maddox Dolly had two saves apiece. Sarkowski had eight saves, and Litteken had four.
The victory improves the South’s all-time record to 16-3-1 in the girls soccer all-star series.
North 6, South 1
North 1 5 – 6
South 0 1 – 1
Scoring summary:
North – Bonnie Frost goal on penalty kick, 29:45, 1st half
North – Bonnie Frost goal, 34:27, 2nd half
North – Lilly Lowery goal, 27:29, 2nd half
North – Bonnie Frost goal, assist by Taylor Pilcher, 17:27, 2nd half
North – Bonnie Frost goal, 16:13, 2nd half
South – Leah Robinson goal, assist by Virginia Meacham, 12:23, 2nd half
North – Claire Perkins goal, assist by Hayley Wells, 7:55, 2nd half
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.