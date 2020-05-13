The Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville will reopen Monday, May 18, at 8 am.
Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson has issued security measures, which include requiring anyone entering the building to wear a mask, have their temperature checked at the security entrance and practice social distancing. Anyone whose temperature is above 100.4 degrees will be turned away and recommended to see a physician.
People needing assistance in the offices of Probate, Revenue, Board of Registrars and the Court System must enter through the front entrance on Gunter Avenue.
People needing the County Agent, PALS, Veteran’s Affairs or Neena’s Courthouse Grill must enter through the ground floor entrance on Taylor Street.
Satellite offices will remain closed at this time.
