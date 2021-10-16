Area volleyball tournaments have taken place across the state this week and will conclude today, with four area teams having already punched their ticket to next week’s Regional round in Huntsville.
Thursday afternoon, two teams clinched area titles on the court.
In 5A Area 13 action at Boaz High School, the host Pirates, who went undefeated in area play during the regular season, continued their dominance by winning both matches at the tournament for the title, but had to rally in the finals to do so.
After rolling past Douglas in the opening round, the Pirates faced off with Sardis, who took down Crossville in the other semifinal match, and played a five-set thriller.
The Lions, who went 0-2 against the Pirates in area play jumped out to a quick two-set lead over the Top-10 ranked Pirates, taking the first two sets by 25-23 and 25-17 scores.
But from there, the Pirates found an extra gear and controlled play the rest of the night to take the final three sets and the title. Boaz won the final three sets by scores of 25-13, 25-18, and 15-5 in the decisive fifth set.
Both Boaz and Sardis advance to next week’s Regional in Huntsville that will get underway Wednesday at the Von Braun Center. The first 5A matches are slated to start at 2 p.m.
Both Douglas and Crossville see their seasons come to an end.
Up at Fyffe, the host Red Devils cruised past Asbury in the opening round to reach the finals, then in a showdown between Top-10 ranked 3A teams fell to rival Plainview.
The opening set was a back-and-forth affair with the Bears eeking out a 28-26 win that went to extra points, then dominated the second set to the tune of 25-10, before clinching with another tight set, 25-23 in the third.
Fyffe and Plainview will start their 3A Regional tournaments on Wednesday with opening-round 3A matches scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.
Asbury and Sylvania were eliminated.
In 2A play down at West End, the host Patriots also continued their area dominance with sweeps to take the Area 11 championship.
West End swept past No. 4 seed Locust Fork in the opening match, then in the finals made quick work of No. 2 Southeastern, taking a tight opening set 25-20, then a pair of 25-18 sets to close out the match.
The Patriots will opening Region play also on Wednesday, with the first 2A matches set to start at 10:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
All Region brackets and matchups are TBD pending today’s results, and when finalized, will posted to The Reporter’s website.
Albertville saw its season come to an end on Wednesday afternoon at the 7A Area 8 tournament, falling in the opening round to top-seed Sparkman in a sweep. Sparkman, a Top-10 team in 7A, went on to capture the championship over Grissom in three sets.
Two other local teams will put their seasons on the line today, with Geraldine hosting the 3A Area 12 Tournament that is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. today. The Bulldogs will face Collinsville in its opening match, with Glencoe and Hokes Bluff in the other match.
Guntersville hits the court today in the 5A Area 14 tournament at 11:30 a.m. when they tackle West Point, who they swept during the regular season. Brewer and Fairview is the other match at the tournament, set to start at 10 a.m.
