On March 7, the Geraldine baseball team participated in BABS — Be a Blessing and Shine — at head coach Jamie Gilbert’s church, Mount Pleasant Baptist in Grove Oak. The players waited tables for a group of special needs students and their parents. Team members are, front row, from left, Jake Lang, Lucas Taylor, Ty Cofield, Kurtis Stewart, DJ Graham and William Rogers; back row, from left, head coach Jamie Gilbert, Anthony Baldwin, Pietro Tacchella, Tyler Satterfield, Drew Fowler, Levi Martin, Nate Rowell, Bo Harper, Jackson Bearden, Jake Peppers and Miles Benton.