In 2019, the Geraldine varsity baseball team established a program record by winning its third consecutive area championship.
A goal of the 2020 Bulldogs was to extend their streak of titles to four. They launched their pursuit by sweeping a three-game series from Class 3A, Area 15 rival Sylvania two weeks ago before the AHSAA suspended spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. GHS was 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the area standings when games stopped.
On Thursday, Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey announced the cancellation of the remainder of the AHSAA spring sports season due to the pandemic.
“I cut the grass at the baseball field today,” Geraldine head coach Jamie Gilbert said Thursday. “For this time of the year, the field cut and striped the best it ever had.
“The grass in front of the mound was perfect — no beaten path where the pitcher steps off the mound to receive the baseball from the catcher after a pitch. The basepaths perfect … not beaten out from runners beating out a throw at first or rounding third for home on a ball hit in the gap.
“Things I’m normally trying to maintain at this point of the season are just a thought. A thought of looking at a beautiful sunny day and not hearing the ping of an aluminum bat hitting a baseball. The field was silent today. That’s what hurts my feelings. It’s amazing how good your field can look when no one has been on it for two weeks.
“As I sit here and think about my seniors not being able to finish their last high school baseball season, it breaks my heart,” Gilber continued. “I just know how much my high school playing days meant and still mean to me.”
Geraldine’s seniors are Jake Peppers, Jackson Bearden, DJ Graham and exchange student Pietro Tacchella. Peppers, a pitcher, signed with Jacksonville State last November.
“Guys are thinking about the whys, what ifs and the, ‘I believe we could’ve done something special,’” Gilbert said. “Those are the texts and phone calls I’ve already gotten from players and parents.
“That’s why we coach; that’s why we play the game, to have a strong desire to compete and achieve our goals. Time slips up on us, and we never imagine how quickly our last game can come and go.
“I hate that the season has been shortened for all my guys. I understand completely why it has been shortened though. I just hope that one day when this team looks back at this time and this shortened season, they realize what the team accomplished in three short weeks, and I’m not talking about wins and losses either.
“This team got the opportunities to be a blessing. This team got to cheer on a special group of kids playing basketball. This team got to be servants and wait tables for a special group of kids and their parents. This team got to be a blessing … they shined.”
On March 7, the Bulldogs participated in BABS — Be a Blessing and Shine — at Gilbert’s church, Mt. Pleasant Baptist in Grove Oak. Players waited tables for special needs students and parents.
