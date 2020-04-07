A body found in Asbury has been identified by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.
The victim was identified as Mark Wayne Motley, Jr., of Pea Ridge Road in Crossville, according to Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
Guthrie said investigators were currently interviewing three people of interest related to this case. More information will be released as the case progresses.
After receiving an anonymous tip, deputies discovered Motley's body Monday evening, April 6, half buried in a shallow grave near Asbury Road.
