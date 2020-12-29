Two Marshall Christian School students are asking for help from the public as they work to start a praise band.
The young men say they want to make a difference in their community, and one way they can is through music and sharing the word of God.
“We had had the band at the school,” Hendrix said. “We are going to continue to do that. But we want to venture out to other churches and other venues.”
Currently, the band is comprised of 10 members, all of which are MCS students. The group has piano, guitar and drum players, and are working to acquire a bass and tambourine players.
“At our school, I felt led to lead [the band],” Hendrix said. “Once we got into it, I felt the world needs change. We need to be the ones to bring the message to the world.”
The group performs all types of Christian music, from the classics to traditional to Southern gospel and contemporary.
“I’m happy to be part of this group,” Lane Huff said. “I want to spread the word of Jesus more.
“I’ve always wanted to be in a band and make music. It is my thing. I play the piano.”
The pair hopes to raise $40,000, enabling them to purchase a van, instruments and assorted equipment. Hendrix’s parents are acting as managers, assisting the pair with ensuring their group is covered by insurance, for example.
“Most of the decisions will be made by me and Lane,” Hendrix said. “When it comes to taxes and anything that we can’t handle, my parents will be there.”
The as-of-yet unnamed group is currently rehearsing at MCS with plans to make public appearances after the first of the year.
“We’ve not played a concert in the community yet, but we are excited about doing that,” Hendrix said.
Monetary donations may be sent to Hunter Hendrix at 2125 College Ave., Boaz, AL 35957.
Hendrix will also accept donations made through PayPal at www.paypal.me/HunterH2003 and through a gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/f/289fil7oxc.
