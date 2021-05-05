It was a big day for the small school of Geraldine on Monday afternoon, as friends, family, classmates and coaches packed the Geraldine gym to see five student athletes make their college choice official.
The group of Collin Mayfield, Ezekial Anderson, Griffin Knight, Joanna Hammett, and Tinsley Satterfield put pen to paper, a culmination of a lifetime of work, and the opportunity to continue their athletic and academic careers.
Mayfield, a decorated distance runner, inked with Lee University where he will run track and cross country. Mayfield has sat out most of this season with an injury but still is a three-time sectional champion, and a four-time state champion, while holding the second fastest times in the 3200m and 5000m runs by a 3A athlete. In addition, Mayfield was a Bryant-Jordan scholar athlete winner earlier this spring.
“Running is what I love doing,” Mayfield said of his commitment. “I think about it every single day, so to get to compete for four more year is very exciting.”
Anderson, who is Mayfield’s teammate on the cross country team and was actually talked into joining the team by Mayfleid, will head to Calhoun Community College where he will continue his running career in the fall. Anderson was second at the DeKalb County meet this past fall after participating on the team for only two years.
“What I liked about the school was it had a small, family community feel,” Anderson said of his choice. “I liked that they had a bunch of equipment that we don't have for cross country here.”
For coach Robin Bynum, it was a culmination of the hard work the pair has put in over the years, and how they’ve helped grow the program both on the course and in terms of numbers they’ve brought to the team.
““They’ve helped bring in other students and other athletes to our program and that’s what means a lot to me,” Bynum said. “It’s awesome. It’s humbling, but I’m very thankful. These kids are just so deserving of every bit of this if not more.”
The 6-foot-4 Knight was instrumental in helping the Bulldogs basketball team go 23-5 this past season, including a perfect 8-0 mark in area play. Knight averaged 10.4 points per game and 6.7 rebounds while being named to the All-Area team.
Knight, who moved to the Geraldine varsity team as a freshman, and will now head to Huntingdon College, where he projects to play as a 3 or 4 for the Hawks.
“I’m excited. This is what I’ve been working for since I was in eighth grade, I’ve always dreamed of this day, so I’m just excited. I had a lot of good talks with the coaching staff, and then when I went on my visit there, it just felt like home to me.”
For coach Jeremy Smith, Knight’s versatility and leadership is what will stand out to him about his time in the purple and white.
“The big advantage we had with him is his versatility. He could handle the ball, and he was probably one of the best passers we had too. He’s smart. His basketball IQ is so high that he was able to do a lot of different things for us,” Smith said. “In the locker room, he’s been through so much and seen a lot here and just the experience. The other kids looked up to him and they voted him team captain. Not just from a coach’s standpoint, but the other players recognize his leadership ability as well.”
While Joanna Hammett shined on the courts for the Bulldogs in both basketball and volleyball, it’s her rodeo abilities that are taking her to the next level as she inked with West Alabama to become a member of their rodeo team.
Hammett played five years of basketball, three years of volleyball, a state champion in goat tying, and a five-time national qualifier in rodeo, and was recently awarded the 3A Bryant-Jordan Achievement Scholarship.
“I would describe it as being very awesome because without everybody who was here today, I wouldn't be where I am today and I wouldn't have achieved the things that I have,” she said of getting the opportunity to share Monday’s experience with friends and family. “They've been in my corner supporting me. It's just a great feeling to know that I've made it this far.”
While the sports may not have much in common, Hammett’s basketball coach, Jamie Gilbert, said she brought the same intensity to the court that she did the rodeo.
“Just like with her and her rodeo, basketball was no different. She was rough, she was tough, great work ethic,” Gilbert added. There wasn’t anything you asked her to do that she wouldn’t attempt to do. She’s just a winner. Not just basketball, not just rodeo, but just a super young lady from top to bottom. With her winning the Bryant-Jordan, that just tells me a lot about her being able to tackle any challenge and get over that and win at everything she does, and she’s going to win at life no doubt.”
From the time she first picked up a bat and softball, one could assume that Tinsley Satterfield was destined to continue her playing career on the softball diamond at Snead State. Her grandfather, Billy Smothers, was the long-time head softball coach at Snead State, and was on-hand Monday, while her mother and cousin both played for the Parsons following their high school careers.
“I’m glad I get to continue on playing the sport I love after I wrap up my high school career, so I’m glad it doesn’t have to end right here,” Satterfield said. “I’ve always went to camps there since I was little, it’s been a part of my family, my paw paw coached there, my mom played there, and my cousin Laura played there, so it’s a really big part of the family, and it’s a great school.”
Satterfield has been the starting catcher for the Bulldogs since eighth grade, has played travel ball the past eight years, and has been a three-time All-County selection, as well as a two-time All-Area pick.
“Tinsley just shines,” former coach Julie West said. “She’s one of those catchers where if your pitcher is having an off game or somebody’s not hitting well, she’s always an encourager, she’s always there to lighten the mood. She’s a 5- or 6-star teammate. We think a lot of Tinsley here, and she’s going to do big things at Snead, and they’re lucky to have her.”
