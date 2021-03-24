Trailing by two late in the game, the Boaz Pirates rallied to send the game to extra innings, before claiming the win in the 10th inning thanks to the heroics of Cole Bowling.
Trailing 5-3 after five innings, the Pirates found their rally caps in the sixth, scoring a pair on a single from Bowling.
While the offense knotted the game up, the duo of Bo Hester and Braden Estes kept Haleyville off the board into the 10th inning, when Bowling capped his huge day with a solo home run to center for what proved the be the winning run.
Bowling finished the day 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored, while Daniel Posey chipped in with two hits and a pair of RBIs. Kylan Hornbuckle had a double as part of his two hits, while lead-off hitter Noah Long collected three singles.
Boaz as a team collected 15 hits in the win.
The duo of Hester and Estes combined to throw 7.1 innings in relief, scattering seven hits, giving up no runs, and collecting seven strikeouts.
The Pirates improve to 7-10 on the season with the win.
Cowart, Fyffe shut down Sylvania
Behind the arm of Tanner Cowart and the bat of Ike Rowell, the Fyffe Red Devils improved to 12-0 on the season with a 9-0 win over league foe Sylvania on Tuesday afternoon.
Cowart tossed a complete game for Fyffe, scattering five hits, walking zero batters, and racking up 14 strikeouts to earn the win. Cowart struck out the side in the second and fifth innings.
The big blow at the plate for Fyffe came in the third inning. Up 1-0 and with two men on, Rowell connected and lined a ball over the center field fence for a three-run shot to make it a 4-0 game. Rowell, who hadn’t been able to hit until this past weekend, finished the game with five RBIs, later adding a two-run single in the sixth inning.
Parker Godwin added two RBIs, while Cowart had a double and an RBI at the plate. Ty Bell and Koby Harris each had double, Harris’ was part of a three-hit day, while Will Stephens added two singles.
Guntersville drops pair to Shelby County and St. Clair County
It was a tough day at the plate for Guntersville on Tuesday, as the Wildcats dropped games to Shelby County and St. Clair County, scoring two runs in the process. Shelby County flexed its muscles at the plate, scoring multiple runs in four innings to earn a 12-1 victory in five innings over Guntersville.
Shelby County scored three in the first, two in the second, five in the fourth, and two in the fifth before the game was halted due to the run rule.
Guntersville was limited to three hits in the loss and made four errors in the field.
Dee Green had an RBI triple for the Wildcats, while Chase Cornelius and Hunter Taylor had the other hits in defeat.
Against St. Clair County, the Wildcats were held to one hit, and again made four errors in the field. St Clair scored five times in the bottom of the third for the only runs it needed.
Chandler Hampton had the lone hit in the loss, while Evan Taylor had the Wildcats’ lone RBI.
The pair of losses drops Guntersville to 7-10 on the season.
