SARDIS CITY — Trailing 19-10 at halftime, Geraldine stormed back in the second half, outscoring Sardis 26-0 to rally for a 36-19 victory in Friday night’s nonregion football game at Sardis Stadium.
Geraldine improved to 3-0 overall while Sardis fell to 0-3. The contest was the Lions’ 2020 home opener.
Caleb Hall paced the Bulldogs’ attack with 133 yards rushing on 21 carries. He scored two of his three touchdowns in the second half.
Troy Willoughby ran six times for 54 yards and Cody Satterfield eight times for 40 yards. Both players contributed a second-half touchdown.
Drew Fowler added 44 yards on nine carries for the Bulldogs.
Logan Edwards’ 24-yard touchdown run gave Sardis a 6-0 first-quarter lead. The Bulldogs tied it on Hall’s 2-yard plunge. Bo Harper ran for two points, giving Geraldine an 8-6 advantage.
The Bulldogs recorded a safety in the second period, extending their lead to 10-6.
Sardis reclaimed the lead on Avery Carroll’s 75-yard touchdown run. Andrew Blackwell’s extra point made it 13-10.
Geraldine lost a fumble on the Sardis 26-yard line. The Lions converted the opportunity, as Brody Samples ran 4 yards for a TD. They missed the point-after.
Braxton Teal of Sardis intercepted two passes in the opening half.
Jose Garcia topped Geraldine’s defense on the night with eight tackles and one sack. Willoughby recorded six tackles and Tyler Satterfield five. Harper grabbed an interception.
