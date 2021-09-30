exclusive web only featured
Big first half leads Huntsville past Albertville
- RON BALASKOVITZ The Reporter
The visiting Huntsville High Panthers scored touchdowns on their first five drives of the game to build a big first half lead, while their defense kept a short-handed Albertville squad off the scoreboard until the second half in a 56-21 7A Region 4 victory Thursday night.
Huntsville climbs to 2-4 with the win and is now 2-2 in Region play, while Albertville falls to 1-5 with a 1-3 mark in Region play.
The Aggies were without their top two receivers after the game's second play, and were forced to put a number of underclassmen into action due to injuries and roster decisions that hit both sides of the ball.
"They got thrown in," Albertville coach Chip English said of the young group. "The bottom line is they played a lot faster than us in the first half. When they were playing faster, we were trying to think too much instead of just playing, those mistakes happen mentally as well as physically."
Huntsville quarterback Jacks McClung, a Tennessee baseball commit, tossed four touchdowns in the win, three of them in the first half on his way to 306 yards, while running back Carlin Long totaled 190 yards on 17 carries and a pair of scores.
The Panthers wasted little time getting on the board, scoring on the third play of the game when McClung hit Jeremiah Lovelace in stride, racing to the end zone for a 53-yard score. The lead doubled to 14-0 on their next series when reserve running back Peyton Danner scored from four yards out, followed by McClung hitting Kameron White from 16 yards out on their next offensive series to make it 21-0 after one.
Albertville appeared set to get on the board early in the second after their first first downs of the game, going 64 yards on the drive, but on fourth and goal from the one, the Panther defense swarmed running back Isaac Henderson, who on a second effort to try and score score had the ball poked out, then saw the ball go right to Huntsville's Alec Huskey who returned it back to the Albertville 48.
Two plays later, Long went in from 10 yards out to make it 28-0, followed by another stop, then score as McClung and Lovelace connected again, this time from 27 yards out, to stretch the lead to 35-0 at the half.
The Aggies prevented further damage in the first half when Tillman Plunkett and Carter Cornelius picked off McClung passes deep in Albertville territory.
Out of the halftime break, English challenged his team to go win the second half, and they answered in a big way, finding the end zone on each of their first three drives.
"Not that we played a perfect second half, but we came out and competed," English added. "I challenged the guys at halftime, 'Can we go out and win this half?' And that's that we can control ... I think sometimes when you're getting beat like that in the first half, sometimes you have a tendency to lay down, but our team didn't do that, and I'm proud of them for that."
Andy Howard had a one-yard rushing score on the opening drive of the second half to cap a 78-yard drive, then passed for a pair of touchdowns, one each to Cooper Colvin and Hayden Howard. The pass to Colvin was a deep shot over the top for 27 yards to make it 42-14 after three, then on the ensuing series in the fourth quarter, Andy found brother Hayden alone in the back of the end zone for a 14-yard strike.
Andy Howard finished the night 12 of 18 for 145 yards to go with the two TDs, while the Aggies had four players top 20 yards rushing on their way to 169 as a team. For the game, Albertville totaled 314 yards.
"The second half was a true reflection of our team," English concluded. "That's what we need to build on, and obviously we need to get better in areas, play faster and earlier, but go on to next week."
But each time Albertville scored, the Panthers had an answer, with McClung tossing his fourth score to Jayln Chambers from 12 yards out answering the first Albertville score, Long going up the middle for a 21-yard score after the pass to Colvin, and then backup quarterback Stone Lawless hitting Kameron White for a 70-yard strike to cap the scoring.
Albertville will look to rebound next week when they hit the road to face Bob Jones High School, who is slated to play Sparkman High on Friday night.
