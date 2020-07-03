This is an opinion piece.
The ugly American is a well-known stereotype perpetuated not only in other countries but here at home as well. The image of a loud, self-entitled, overweight busybody who double-fists cheeseburgers between downing Bud Lights and spends most weekends at the gun range is an all too common icon of the quintessential U.S. patriot. This person wraps herself in the flag after nightly prayers and hates being told what to do. To that ridiculous caricature of an American, I say you got nothing to be sorry about.
More and more American celebrities, companies and food chains have gone out of their way to apologize for something offensive they either said or did years ago when no one found it offensive or haven’t said or done at all but may have implied through their unconscious biases against minorities. One of the things they seem most sorry about is being American.
Look no further than the New York Times Magazine’s thoroughly debunked, Pulitzer prize winning 1619 Project, which posits America was founded on racism starting when the first slaves landed in Virginia in 1619. Even if the author had gotten her facts straight, her conclusion that America was and still is run by systematic racism would still be wrong.
A lot has happened in the ensuing 400 years; more things for Americans to be proud of than ashamed. Whether you’re red, yellow, black or white, there’s no better country with more opportunity for you than the U.S.
If you wanted to have an honest conversation critiquing our country’s many flaws and past sins, I bet I could come up with more than you. But the progressive, Marxist, cancel culture movement led by Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, etc., wants to tear things down rather than build up, which is a non-starter, and the pathetic apologizers are hoping saying sorry will get them eaten last.
Unless it’s to God or, in special cases, your spouse, saying sorry won’t do you any good, particularly when it comes to the outrage mob. For an apology to work, you would have to, one, have done something legitimately wrong, and, two, the wronged person would have to be willing to accept it. Nowadays, every premature apology over unconscious bias, white privilege — a truly racist term — or ancestral sin, instead of engendering goodwill serves as another scalp for cancel culture’s collection as it marches toward anarchy.
Freedom can be ugly, fat, gross, terrifying and inconvenient, but what makes it beautiful is that you get to decide. Our country has been so cleverly designed, not to give freedoms, but to ensure their protection. You can sink, swim, live or die by your own hand, and maybe that responsibility is too much for some to handle, so to them, more government is the answer.
I acknowledge the racist aspects of our country’s history but still believe we are and have always been from our founding the world’s greatest nation. I believe Americans have done many sorry things, but our country has nothing to be sorry about.
Daniel Taylor is a staff writer for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
