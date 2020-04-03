Everyone has been encouraged to stay inside their home and away from crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, but going out to the grocery store isn’t optional for most people.
In fact, people have been shopping more and more since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Alabama, so much so that it took several days for many stores to restock their shelves, with some still out of stock on certain items.
Todd Dempsey, the assistant manager at Foodland in Albertville, said the store’s business has increased by nearly 30%.
“Our business has increased tremendously,” he said. “We’re keeping up; we’re doing good.”
Like many other stores across the nation, Dempsey said Foodland has been running out of items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies, but they’ve been working hard to keep their shelves stocked.
“We’ve got a lot more than other grocery stores have,” he said.
To help keep things clean and safe for customers, Dempsey said the store has been sanitizing shopping carts, door handles, credit card readers and other areas around the store and have been giving out gloves to anyone who needs them.
“Anything that we can do to help, we’re trying,” he said.
Todd said the store was in the middle of a “major” remodel but has had to put those plans on hold during the pandemic.
“We’re adding a lot of new things, but we’re putting it on hold for now,” he said.
Earl Johnson, District Manager of North Alabama Piggly Wiggly stores said his stores have been experiencing the same challenges as Dempsey mentioned.
“It goes without saying that business has been crazy the last several weeks in all stores,” he said.
In addition to sanitizing carts and commonly touched surfaces, Johnson said they’ve been making employees wash their hands more frequently. They also placed plastic barriers at each cash register to protect both the shopper and cashier. Piggly Wiggly has recommended people shop “one at a time” and keep socially distanced at 6 feet apart, especially in the checkout line.
“We’ve had pretty strict protocols before, but now it’s just above and beyond,” Johnson said. “Everything that the [Center for Disease Control and Prevention] is recommending, we’re doing.
“The greatest challenge has been getting people the product the people need,” he added.
Like Foodland, he said Piggly Wiggly has been working hard to keep cleaning supplies, paper products and essential food items in stock.
“Our suppliers tell us … there’s plenty of food in the food chain,” Johnson said. “The problem happens when people come in all at one time and buy everything you’ve got.”
He said the stores have had to put purchase limits on paper products and other items to prevent hoarding and keep shelves stocked longer. He’s even had to place limits on milk and bread at one point due to a temporary shortage but removed the limit once the vendor “caught up” with the demand.
“Our warehouse is limiting us on certain products just like I have to limit certain products to my customers,” he said.
