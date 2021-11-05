Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials say a missing woman has been found.
Casey Yancy, 27, of Guntersville, was reported missing Nov. 2.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Yancy was found Friday and deemed her “safe” but declined to give further details as the investigation is ongoing at this time.
“The need for the media’s help was based on items found at her home at the time of her disappearance,” Guthrie said.
“We thank the media for their assistance in sharing this information which ultimately led to Ms. Yancy’s whereabouts.”
