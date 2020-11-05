On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced she would be extended the current safer-at-home and mask order through Dec. 11. However, some restrictions on businesses have been lifted.
“I must admit that when we first issued a state of emergency back in March, most of us had hoped we wouldn’t still be worrying about COVID-19 going into November,” Ivey said during a press conference. “While some folks are more susceptible to [the virus] than others, no one is immune. So even as we continue to emphasize good, sound health practices, we must be able to find the proper balance on living our lives to the greatest extent we can.”
Ivey said regulations limiting the occupancy rate inside stores, gyms, barbers, restaurants and other businesses would be rolled back to “alleviate the burdens”on retailers. However, businesses will still have to follow mask and social distancing guidelines and, in some cases, place “impermeable” barriers between workers and customers.
“The key to this is if you mask up and keep people separated, you can increase occupancy in your businesses,” Ivey said.
“I’m willing to keep the mask order in place while acknowledging that sooner, rather than later, it’s going to be up to each of us to do the right thing whether the government is mandating it or not.”
The mask order was set to expire Nov. 7 following the general election.
As of Thursday evening, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 199,158 cases of COVID-19, which breaks down to 169,266 confirmed cases and 29,892 probable. Total confirmed deaths were 2,818 with 208 probable.
In the last 14 days, 22,472 cases have been reported out of 99,571 tested. Nearly 1,400,000 diagnostic tests have been given along with 65,657 antibody tests. Statewide hospitalizations to date stood at 21,027 with 84,471 cases presumed recovered.
In the U.S., 9,544,315 cumulative cases have been reported. Of those, 234,300 resulted in death while 3,743,527 recovered.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said two potential vaccines could be ready for emergency use by the end of the year.
“I plan to take it someday when I am eligible,” Harris said. “Hopefully, I won’t be eligible for a while.”
