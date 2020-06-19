Thomas Gene Stone
Plainview, Texas
(formerly of Albertville)
Thomas Gene Stone, 79, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. A graveside service was held Wednesday, June 10, at Plainview Memorial Park with Rev. Mike Schafer of First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Thomas was born on Sept. 6, 1940, in Albertville, to Berman LaRue and Edna Airie (McCreless) Stone. Mr. Stone served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. Before moving to Plainview with his sister, he lived in Albertville, AL where he was a member of the Cowboy Church of Albertville. He had a black belt in karate.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Terry Stone.
He is survived by his sister, Letha Rice and husband Wayne of Plainview; two nieces, Lawana Salehi of Amarillo, Staci Bentley of Amarillo; two nephews, David Rice of Amarillo, Jason Rice of Levelland; many great nieces, great nephews and cousins; his constant companion, his dog Casper.
Online condolences can be made at kornerstonefunerals.com.
Betty Sue Baugh
Hollis Hunley
Nashville, Tennessee
(formerly of Boaz)
Betty Sue Baugh Hollis Hunley was born March 21, 1936, in Boaz, AL to Ruth and Oscar Baugh. She passed away on June 13, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Moncie Baugh; husbands James Hollis and Robert Hunley; sons, Sammy and Scotty Hollis; daughters, Sheila Hudspeth and Sherry Slaughter; and granddaughter, Stacy Hollis.
Surviving is her son, Sterlin Hollis; daughter, Michelle Hollis; daughter-in-law, Debbie (Sammy) Hollis; grandchildren Kelly Robinson, Michelle Hartsell, Mandy Rosseley, Samantha Keith, Michael Hollis, Matthew Hollis, Joshua Hollis, Mackenzie Hollis, Chelsea Hollis, Rachel Mendez, Tracey Ragland, Whitney Hollis, and Thomas Ragland; and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A Gathering of Family and Friends was held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at Mount Olivet Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 pm in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
The family asked that all be prepared to adhere to COVID precautions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association, or to the Dementia Association of America.
Terry Lee Watkins
Crossville
Terry Lee Watkins, 67, of Crossville, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church Crossville. Interment followed in DeKalb Memory Gardens. Rev. Pete Chadwick officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Watkins; daughter, Tina Watkins (Janet); daughter-in-law, Michell Watkins Bowling; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Rucks; brothers, Jerry Bowen and Buddy Bowen.
Crossville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Stacey Renee
Redwine
Huntsville
(Formerly of
Crossville)
Stacey Renee Redwine, 51, Huntsville, formerly of the Crossville area, died Monday, June 15, 2002.
A Private memorial service will be held at McRae Funeral Home.
Stacey is survived by her son, Steven Redwine of Harvest; daughter, Stephanie Redwine of Gallant; two grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law: Jeff and Kay Overstreet of Boaz; sister, Tonja Overstreet of Boaz.
Jean Woods
Albertville
(formerly of Sardis)
Jean Woods, 87, of Albertville, formerly of Sardis, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 19, at 1 p.m. at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Alan Hallmark and Bro. David Martin officiating. Burial followed in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Chris Meeks of Albertville; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother and sisters-in-law, Shelton and Sharon Naramore of Cordova, Betty Naramore of Jasper.
Georgia Ann Jenkins
Guntersville
Georgia Ann Jenkins, 72, of Guntersville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Funeral services are today, Saturday, June 20, at 2 p.m. at Boaz Carr Funeral Home. Interment will be at Walls Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Tim Smith will officiate.
She is survived by her children, Johnny Smalley (Sherry), Bobby Smalley, Dorothy McDowell (David), Pamela Smalley, Kenny Jenkins (Candy), Robert Jenkins; 19 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sibling, Ada McDougald.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home Directing.
David Duvall
Boaz
David Duvall, 49, of Boaz, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at High Point Cemetery. Bro. Jon Henderson and Bro. Welton Brooks will officiate the service.
He is survived by his sons, Matt Duvall (Megan), Cody Duvall (Betty), Zach Murphree; four grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Roberts, Margaret Holland (Jim), Aaron Duvall, Shay Duvall; sister-in-law, Laura Jolly (Dan); brother-in-law, William Murphree.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
Billy Jack Brewton
Albertville
Billy Jack Brewton, 63, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
No funeral services are planned. Family has chosen cremation.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandy Johnson; sons, Billy Brewton, Michael Brewton, Johnathan Johnson, 8 grandchildren; mother, Helen Harper; sisters, Lisa Oaks, Joyce Fitts (James), Shelia Krijesman (Robert), Glenda Evans; brothers, James Brewton, Stanley Harper.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
James Fred Camp
Albertville
Born on September 22, 1924, to Emanuel and Irene Camp, Fed Camp was a strong and intelligent child. He and his three brothers and two sisters learned at an early age to take on the responsibilities of helping his dad and mom manage a small farm in Solitude Community during the hard times of The Great Depression. But none of them complained and enjoyed living in Rabbit Town and going to church at Solitude Baptist Church where Fred and saved and a faithful and active member until he died at the age of 95 on June 18, 2020. He and his brothers and sisters went to Solitude School and on to junior high at Brashers Chapel. When Fred’s brother Elmer married and not long afterward went into the Army during WWII, Fred had to quit school to run the family farm. It was a big sacrifice for young Fred because he did very well in school according to his teachers. He finished the tenth grade. Fred wanted to join the Army and enter WWII but had to wait until May 1943 when his dad released him from his responsibilities on the farm. Many years later on November 8, 2001, in a full assembly at Albertville High School on Veteran’s Day, Fred received his high school diploma. The State of Alabama passed a law that allowed WWII veterans to count their time in service as the equivalent of the remainder of their high school. It was an exciting day for the Camp Family.
Fred served in the Africa-European Theater, primarily in Italy, fighting Germans and Mussolini’s Fascist all the way up the Italian bot from Naples to the Alps near Brenner Pass bordering Austria from December 1943 to May 8, 1945. During his time in the Army Fred became a T/4 Sergeant and was on and off the line of fighting. He was also a mess sergeant and handled the feeding of the 313th Combat Engineers of the 88th Infantry Division. He and these engineers rebuilt bombed bridges, roads, and airfields with amazing strength in record time so the infantry could keep moving, even in the mud, rain, and snow in Northern Italy. The 88th also won a great reputation for being a tough fighting unit, especially since it was considered the first all-draftee division to enter combat in WWII.
Fred had many adventures while in the Army, but the one he talked about the most all his life was how he met the love of his life, the beautiful Italian teenager, Rossana Ferretti. Fred (just turned 21) and she made a striking couple. Even in wartime, the good Lord provided a way for them to see each other occasionally. Though there was a language barrier, it didn’t keep them from falling in love. As hostilities ended in Italy and occupation of prisoners became the 88th’s next duty, Fred was transferred to Florence where he and Rossana married on Oct. 11, 1945, one month before WWII ended and a few weeks before Rossana turned 19.
The couple resided in Solitude Community and later in Albertville. They raised a daughter (Lorretta) and son (Tony). When their children married, both children had two children each (Kirk and Monica, and later welcomed Joy, Stacey and Brandon) who have five grandchildren total (Mia, Lex and Noah; Gage and Nova). After 72 years of marriage and a good life together, Rossana passed away. Now three years later, they are reunited again in heaven. Thank you, Lord, for giving us such good parents and role models, a Christian home, and lots of love. We love you, Dad! Happy Father’s Day in heaven.
The family and GR Productions are working on a documentary and a movie of Mr. and Mrs. Camp’s life.
NOTE: The funeral will be Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Solitude Baptist Church. Viewing will be from noon to 3 p.m. also at the church. Interment will be at Marshall Memory Gardens.
Karen Denise Evans
Attalla
Karen Denise Evans, 63, of Attalla, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
Her family held a graveside service on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at New Life Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Bailey officiated the service.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Evans; daughter, Kristy Sweatt (Scott); one grandchild; one great-grandchild; siblings, Jack Livingston, Billy Livingston, Debra Duncan and Janice Armstrong.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing.
———
