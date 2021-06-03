This is an opinion column.
When my brother, Ralph, came home from Germany in June of 1970, he bought a boat. It wasn’t a fancy pontoon or anything… just a used motor boat but it was like a yacht to us. That summer was one of my favorites growing up. My sister, Brenda, and her husband were home from Alaska and once again, Momma had all her young’uns back under her wing.
I remember every week on Sunday after church, we packed up and headed to Guntersville. Momma took a big picnic basket filled with cold fried chicken, potato salad and jars of sweet tea and we spread it all out on a quilt on the ground. We usually had a watermelon, too, and Daddy used a big butcher knife to cut it in half and make slices for us all. The sunshine and soothing sounds of the lake made that food taste so much better than it ever did at our house in Rabbittown.
After we ate and cleaned up, everyone loaded up into the gold-colored boat. I liked to sit in one of the front seats so I could feel the wind and water on my face. When Daddy drove, it was smooth sailing. He avoided the waves from other boats and took us on a leisurely cruise. But I liked it best when my brother got behind the wheel because that’s when we raced through the water just a little too fast. It felt like we were flying at times when he got too close to the other vessels.
Momma always pretended to scold him, but I knew she loved it just as much as I did because she liked to sit right up front with me. Every time Ralph accelerated or hit a wave, she held her skirt down with one hand and squeezed mine with the other. My long hair whipped all around my face, but her “piled high to Jesus hair” never moved. Aqua Net and a pack of bobby pins made sure of that.
When it started getting late, we all went home and Momma headed to the kitchen. It didn’t take her long to mix up eggs, sugar, milk and vanilla flavoring so Daddy could make homemade ice cream on the back porch. He would let me turn the crank until my arm started to hurt, then he would finish it up. We sat at the picnic table and ate our cold dessert in plastic mugs while we reminisced about our day. Our competition of who could take the biggest bite always ended in brain freeze and lots of laughs.
As darkness fell, we caught lightning bugs and put them in Mason jars while Daddy built a little fire for us. Momma set up our green and white striped lawn chairs around it and everyone settled down… watching the flames dance and listening to the katydids sing.
Those summer Sundays seemed to last forever. The world was quieter then and the earth seemed to spin a little slower. There were no cell phones and amazingly we didn’t get bored. Our heads weren’t looking down to scroll through what other people on the planet were doing… we were all looking at each other, heads held high and enjoying life.
Now that June has finally arrived and warmer days are here for a while, I hope to take a boat ride or two. I’m going to sit up front and let the wind and the waves carry me back to 1970…when I learned to enjoy life to the fullest and realized that family is everything.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
