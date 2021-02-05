Careful readers of The Reporter’s classified section may have spotted an unusual legal notice that announced a lawsuit between the City of Albertville and its tax-paying citizens.
The notice, which ran multiple times in November 2020, stated that in order to refinance some debt on projects throughout Albertville, including the Shoppes of Albertville and Sand Mountain Park, the city sued the “citizens and tax-payers” of Albertville using Amendment 772, which requires a designated court date for people to voice any opposition.
As concerning as it may sound for a city to sue its citizens, local leaders including the Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson, who represented the citizens in court, said it’s not what you might think.
“To say they sued them [the citizens] simply means they made them a party in order to have them present in court,” Johnson said. “...Sue is not the best term. It would be better to say ‘have been made parties to the law.’”
Johnson said as the DA, he is required to be made a party in bond issue cases not necessarily as opposition, but rather to ensure all rules and regulations are followed. Since the development projects involve the city using tax-payer money, the suit gives citizens the chance to have a say in how that money is spent if they disapprove, he said.
“There was no contest to the bond issue, it was done properly in accordance with the law and it was approved by the court,” Johnson said.
At least one area resident, Joel Kennamer, expressed concern over the suit and the use of Amendment 772 in general.
“This is a tactic used in the last few years where the cities can guarantee a developer or lender, that when he gets a deal made with the city for a development, and the city offers an abatement or grant of taxpayer money, the citizens cannot interfere with the deal in any court in the state,” Kennamer wrote in a recent Letter to the Editor.
Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and Economic Development Director Mike Price said they didn’t like the term “sue” and that the process was routine. In this case, what the city council did to refinance was going to save the city millions of dollars, they said.
“Anytime a local municipality uses Amendment 772 for any type of economic development purposes in which they must go through a validation in circuit court, the term is used that they are ‘suing their own citizens,’ which is obviously not the case,” Municipal Investment Banker Kenneth Langham said. “I think it’s set up that way to allow a citizen of that community to challenge that Amendment 772 ruling in front of a judge… It’s certainly not the city going against its citizens.”
Langham has worked with the city occasionally since 2012 and has handled many Amendment 772 projects. He said the amendment allows municipalities to lend “aid and credit” for a development for the purposes of economic growth.
“Albertville has used Amendment 772 on something that creates direct revenue dollars such as the Food City project with Hutton Development, such as the Shoppes of Albertville right next door,” Langham said. “Those are Amendment 772 projects.”
He said the amendment was a “powerful tool” for economic growth, especially in smaller cities and towns like Albertville where large projects would otherwise be impossible.
“I get requests all the time to come look at deals in Mississippi, for example,” Langham said. “They don’t have an Amendment 772 and they really struggle in their small to mid-sized communities to ‘put deals together’ to attract new developments.”
Langham said complaints like Kennamer’s against the amendment are “super rare” and often come from competing property owners.
“Amendment 772 as a whole, put it in the wrong hands, could it be abused? Absolutely,” Langham said. “But the whole reason [it] works, in Alabama … the amendment must go before a circuit court judge… It’s very transparent.”
