Two area men remain in the Marshall County Jail on sex-related charges.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials, Brandon Smith, 27, of Langston, and Skip Beard, 35, of Boaz, were both indicted by a recent Marshall County Grand Jury.
Smith was indicted on charges of second-degree rape and sodomy. He remains in jail under a $50,000 bond.
Beard was indicted on a sexual abuse charge, which was a second offense and therefore upgraded to a felony charge and a burglary charge.
Officials said investigations into both cases were jointly handled by the Marshall County Department of Human Resources, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Marshall County Child Advocacy Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.