Snead State Community College will welcome the Jacksonville State University A Cappella Choir in concert on Tuesday, March 10.
The community is invited to attend the free concert, beginning at 6 p.m. in Fielder Auditorium, located in the Administration Building on the Boaz campus.
The A Cappella Choir is the premier vocal ensemble at JSU. With a wide base of participants, the choir performs concerts in the fall and spring, performing classical choral repertoire and other styles.
The A Cappella Choir enjoys a rich history as a highly-respected vocal ensemble. In addition, students in the A Cappella Choir have the opportunity to perform in the Madrigal Dinner, which occurs in the first part of December. Students are selected to participate in A Cappella Choir by audition.
The concert is hosted by the Snead State Music Department.
