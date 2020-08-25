Kathy Beavers
Boaz
Kathy Beavers, 51, of Boaz, went to be with the Lord Aug. 20, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Jimmy Gilliland, and brother, David Gilliland.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Beavers; son, Matt (Macey) Sager; daughter, Megan (Zach) Sager; grandchildren, Logan and Kennedi; step-son, Dustin Beavers; mother, Jean McDowell; brothers, James Gilliland, Keith (Jill) Gilliland; nieces, Corwyn and Addy Gilliland; and nephew, Alex Gilliland.
Billy Wayne Glassco
Horton
Billy Wayne Glassco, of Horton, died Aug. 22, 2020.
Services were Monday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Douglas Cemetery. The Revs. Mike Ford and Anthony Batie officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Suzanna Glassco; daughters, Dorothy Glassco Fitch (Anthony) and Meagan Glassco Hamman (Kirt); 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Johnny Glassco and Rodney Glassco; two sisters, Roxanne Holt and Denise Hurley; and many extended family members and friends.
Zemery Don Reece
Formerly of Boaz
Rev. Don Reece, 88, of Tuscaloosa, formerly of Boaz died on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, surrounded by family.
Born to Zemery Reece and Mae Haynes in Haywood County, North Carolina, he was the eldest son of eight children. He graduated from Bethel High School, received his BA in History and Political Science from Berea College in Berea, Kentucky, a Master of Divinity from Southern Seminary in Louisville, and an MA in Educational Supervision and Principalship from Eastern Kentucky University.
While at Berea, he met the love of his life, Gwendolyn Downes of Boaz, married her, and she joined him in a life of mission work. He and Gwen were appointed as Southern Baptist missionaries to Nigeria in 1959, serving thirty-five years in many capacities in various parts of the country, including church development, education leadership, relief work, pastoral development, and as houseparents for missionary children, many of whom consider them a second father and mother. For his relief work during the Nigerian Civil War, Don was given the chieftaincy title, Onotu of Amai. Don concluded his work in Nigeria as Mission Director of the Baptist Mission of Nigeria.
Upon retirement in 1993 to Boaz, Alabama, Don and Gwen were active in First Baptist Church, Boaz, where Don taught Sunday School and participated in many mission trips around the world as a part of Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief efforts.
Don not only touched the lives of those he served. As an avid gardener, wherever he lived, he planted flowers, trees, and vegetables, bringing beauty and bounty from the earth.
A private graveside service will be held with son-in-law the Rev. Dr. Mark McCormick officiating. A public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Bro. Reece is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Downes Reece, of Tuscaloosa; son and daughters-in-law: Kevin and Pamela Reece, of North Carolina, and Rhonda Reece, of Decatur; daughter and son-in-law: Dr. Paige Reece McCormick and Dr. Mark McCormick, of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Jessica Reece Loomis (Kyle), Ryan Reece, and Gwenafaye McCormick; brother, Dean Reece, of California; and sister, Gayle West, of Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zemery and Mae Reece, and son, Bryan Reece.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the WMU Foundation-Vision Fund, Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief: General Fund, or Nigeria Faithful Works, Inc.
Catherine Ann Kelley
Boaz
Catherine Ann Kelley, 65, of Boaz, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home.
Services were Saturday, Aug. 22, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Thrasher Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark and Herman McMurtrey officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Ray Kelley; children, Kenneth Mole, Amanda Holland, Dakota and Destiny Daniel; six grandchildren; chosen children, Johnathon (Kristy), Eddie, Haley and Aiden Rodgers; sister, Rene Angelo; brother, Mark Powell; honorary sisters, Lori McAlpine (Scotty), Katy Moore (Robbie) and Nicole Brooks; and special caregiver, Anita Kelley.
“Ms. Doris” Harville
Albertville
“Ms. Doris” Harville, 72, of Albertville, died Aug. 21, 2020, at her home.
Services were Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Whitt Hibbs officiating. Burial was in Union Grove #1 Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Olan Harville; and daughters, Kimberly Rhodes and L. Capone, and Rachel Jenkins (Mike).
Linda Kay Jennings
Crossville
Linda Kay Jennings, 78, of Crossville, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at her residence.
Services were Monday, Aug. 24, at Liberty Baptist Church at Painter with burial in Liberty Cemetery at Painter. The Revs. Tim Smith and Chris Andrews officiated. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Bryant Jennings; son, Billy Jennings; two grandchildren; sister, Mary Maples; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her daughter: Susan Kay Jennings.
Phyllis Lockhart
Horton
Phyllis Lockhart, 61, of Horton, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Grandview Hospital.
Services were Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery at Hyatt Community. The Rev. Glenn Pankey officiated.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Lockhart; son, Timothy Lockhart (Becky); mother, Ann Brubaker; father, E. J. Harris; and special aunt, Oma Dee Harris; and several other uncles and aunts.
Randy G. Burtram
Snead
Randy George Burtram, 63 of Snead, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence.
Services were Aug. 21, at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Holly Pond with Bros. William McClellan, Ricky Turner, Randy Hale, Glen Stewart, and Coach Larry “Pod” Patterson officiating. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery in Oneonta.
Survivors include his wife, Kathie Sterling Burtram, of Snead; daughter and son-in-law, Randa and Mark Dennis, of Snead; daughter and son-in-law, Meagan and Anthony Duke, of Snead; five grandchildren; his siblings and their spouses, Robbie and Amy Burtram, of Altoona, Sharla and Doug Sampley, of Hayden, and Shelly and Earl Harper, of Susan Moore; his brother and sister-in-law, Dale and Kay Sterling, of Moody; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Roy Ray Reed
Albertville
Roy Ray Reed, 71, of Albertville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Douglas Cemetery. Revs. Shannon Pullen, Charlie Allredge and Bradley Walls will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 Wednesday evening.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Reed; daughter, Stephanie Golden (Anthony); two grandchildren; step-children, Renee Simmons (Ronald), Jeffrey Holley (Michelle) and Keith Holley (Melissa); eight step-grandchildren; three step great-grandchildren; brothers, Dennis and James Reed; sister, Lorene Kenner; host of nieces and nephews, host of honorary children and grandchildren.
Tommy Wilson Floyd
Snead
Tommy Wilson Floyd, 77, of Snead, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his residence.
Services were Aug. 19, at the Chapel of The Snead Funeral Home with Bros. Curtis Hawkins and Matthew Fallin officiating. Burial was in Bethel Cemetery.
Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Brewer (Phillip), Tina Morton, and Tonya Wilson (Riley), all of Snead; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Johnny and Patty Floyd, Doris and Earl Sims, Brenda and Glenn Madewell, and Martha Beam; sister-in-law, Judy Floyd; brother-in-law, Ned Williams; half-sister, Gala Williams (Mike); and half-brother, Dale Floyd (Barbara).
Gail Compton
Albertville
Gail Compton, 81, of Albertville, died Aug. 22, 2020, at Huntsville Hospital.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Whitt Hibbs officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove #1 Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Compton (Rosemary) and Mark Compton (Sara Bush); a sister, Imogene Austin; and two grandchildren.
Marie Wier
Boaz
Marie Wier, 83, of Boaz, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, in the McRae Chapel with Bro. Chris Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny C. Wier, of Boaz; sisters, Eula Floater and Pauline Morton, both of Huntsville, Margaret (Robert) Baker, of Athens and JoRene Kendrick, of Mississippi; brother, Richard (Earlene) Otinter, of Boaz; and a host of nieces and nephews, and extended family.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Union FCM Cemetery Fund or the Sunshine Sunday school class at Mt. Zion.
A.L. “Tony” Walker
Albertville
A. L. “Tony” Walker, 75, of Albertville, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his residence.
Services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Pastor Glenn Kosiorek will be officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until noon.
Survivors include his sons, Toby Walker (Kelly), and Payne Walker; daughter, Amber Riccardo (Randy); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Farrell Walker (Ruth).
———
