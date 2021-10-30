Alabama’s oldest rivalry took the field for the 107th time Friday night as the Albertville Aggies faced the Guntersville Wildcats at McCord Field in Albertville. The Aggies were hoping to end their season on a high note, but now sit at 1-9 on the year having dropped their last six games.
Albertville showed they can hang with top teams last week though, trailing undefeated James Clemens by a single point late in the second quarter before the Jets pulled away. They nearly did the same against Wildcats, fighting back from a three-touchdown deficit to nearly tie the game before they were ultimately overpowered, losing 49-28.
Guntersville’s Logan Pate was the night’s leading scorer with four touchdowns and 246 rushing yards followed by Wildcat quarterback Cole McCarty with two touchdowns and the Aggies’ Conner Lowery, who also had two touchdowns.
Guntersville struck first on an 11-play drive that ended with McCarty waltzing into the end zone from the 7-yard line with 8:46 left to go in the first quarter.
Albertville’s first drive ended with an interception made by Brandon Fussell for the Wildcats, who were able to capitalize with a touchdown by Pate with three minutes left in the quarter.
The Aggies started to come to life in the second quarter. On second-and-nine on their own 44-yard line, Albertville quarterback Andy Howard threw a long pass that was caught around the 30-yard line by Conner Lowery, who ran it the rest of the way in for a touchdown.
Then, after forcing the Wildcats to punt on the next drive, Albertville scored on another long pass that was thrown from their own 20-yard line and caught by Cooper Colvin around the 40 and run in for a nearly 70-yard reception touchdown with 5:11 left in the half.
Before the half, two penalties against Albertville moved the Wildcats from the 40 to around the 20-yard line. Pate wasted no time running the ball in for his second touchdown of the night. Not to be outdone, the Aggies managed another touchdown pass to Lowery in the end zone with less than 30 seconds left before halftime.
Braxton Bowers made a tough, up-the-middle run to score the Aggies final touchdown in the third quarter after Pate ran it in for another Wildcat score. But it was in the fourth quarter that Guntersville began to really pull away and solidify their lead.
Fussell scored off a long pass when the Wildcats were two and 27 on their own 29-yard line, and Pate ran it in again, nearly untouched, from the 10-yard line with 3:17 left in the game.
Class 5A, No. 4 Guntersville is now 9-1, having not lost since the opening week and topped 44 points in seven-straight games. The Wildcats haven’t played a one-score game since Week 2, and capped an undefeated run in 5A Region 7 with a 48-6 win over West Point last week.
Guntersville leads the all-time series 54-47-6, and has won the last three games, including a 54-0 blowout last season in Guntersville. The Wildcats have won 15 of the last 18 games in the series.
The Wildcats will host Ramsay in the first round of the state playoffs on Nov. 5.
