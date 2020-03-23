The Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet has been postponed from its original June 6 date. The banquet will now be Saturday, Aug. 1, at Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge.
Any tickets that have already been purchased will transfer to that date and will be good for the Aug. 1 banquet.
The hall of fame board of directors apologizes if this causes any inconvenience. With COVID-19 spreading like it is, the board of directors felt like moving the banquet would be the most prudent action.
Members of the 2020 induction class are:
Alex Beason, Albertville, basketball
Ken Gillilan, Albertville, football
Dennis Hicks (deceased), Boaz/Albertville, football and administration
Drew Guess, Arab, football
Miranda Keller McCoy, DAR/Guntersville, basketball
Greg Bonds, Douglas, basketball and administration
Rick Moody, Guntersville, basketball
William Battle Jr. (deceased), Snead State, coaching and administration
Battle is the father of Bill Battle, the former Alabama athletics director.
This is the 19th induction class of the MCSHOF, which enshrined its first group of inductees in 2002. The eight new inductees increase membership in the hall of fame to 176.
Each high school in the county displays the plaques of its inductees.
Banquet tickets are $35 each and are available by calling Shannon Allen at 256-840-3000, Richard “Butch” Ferguson at 256-878-9510 or emailing shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com. No tickets will be sold at the door.
