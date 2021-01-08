Sharon Worley Henson
Sun City Hilton Head, S.C.
Sharon Worley Henson, 77, of Sun City Hilton Head, wife of Kenneth Tyrone Henson, mother of Randy and Kenny Henson, daughter of E.J. and Ester Worley, and sister of Larry and Vera Worley passed away at home in Sun City, Hilton Head on Dec. 19, 2020.
After the pandemic, her cremains will be buried in Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville. See Saul’s Funeral Home website for complete obituary.
A National Honor Society student, Sharon attended Snead College and earned B.S. and A.B.D. at the University of Alabama, an M.B.A. at Indiana State University.
Bonnie Ruth Davis Ray
Boaz
Bonnie Ruth Davis Ray, 88, went to be with her Lord on Jan. 2, 2021.
She was born and raised in Snead Alabama where she attended Snead school and Susan Moore school. At age 6, her mother (age 26) died and she quickly learned how to be a mom, helping see after her two younger brothers. At age 18 she met and married her sweetheart Dub Ray and after a short stay in Texas, they moved to Boaz to raise their children. She worked at HD Lee Company for several years as well as being a mom and full-time homemaker.
She is survived by her son Ricky Ray, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Dan Buczek, of Birmingham; grandsons, Corey Ray, Chris (Peyton) Buczek, Bryan (Erin) Buczek; granddaughter Kathryn Buczek; great-grandchildren, Avery Buczek, Bennet Buczek, and Adaline Buczek; brother, Billy Davis; and sister, Phyllis Mayo.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, W D (Dub) Ray; brothers, James Warren (Jim) Davis and Charles Gwin Davis; sister, Margaret Gail Larue; and parents Eston E. and Ilava Snead Davis.
The graveside service was held Jan. 5 at 2 p.m., at Hillcrest Cemetery, with McRae Funeral Home directing. Pastor Wayne White officiated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Baltizar Pedro Martin
Albertville
Baltizar Pedro Martin, 72, died Jan. 3, 2021, at his home.
Services will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at noon at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown Chapel with burial to follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Doris Sanford
Boaz
Doris Sanford, 80, of Boaz, died Jan. 6, 2021, at her home.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Leanne Heaxt (Jeffrey); son, Jon Helms (Angela); a sister, Jean Abernathy; and 21 grandchildren.
James “Jim” Colvin
Albertville
James “Jim” Colvin, 75, of Albertville, died Jan. 7, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at New Covenant Church with Matt Colvin officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Colvin; sons, Matt Colvin (Rory) and Jay Colvin (Kathy); sister, Anneva Wilson; brother, Billy Ray Colvin (Bobbie); and four grandchildren.
James “Jim” Gentry
Albertville
James “Jim” Gentry, 76, of Albertville, died Jan. 4, 2021, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia Gentry; sons, Bob Gentry and Mike Gentry; sister, Betsy Bagcant (George); brothers, William Gentry (Barbara) and Steve Gentry; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Johnny Randall Greer
Horton
Johnny Randall Greer, 64, of Horton, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Albertville Nursing Home.
His family will have a private graveside service Sunday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Douglas Cemetery. Pastor Joey Croft will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
He is survived by his son, Michael Randall Greer; mother, Bernice Brothers Greer; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to The Diabetes Association.
Roger Max Miller
Formerly of Boaz
Roger Max Miller, 66, of Pensacola, Florida (formerly of Boaz), died on Jan. 6, 2021.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Boaz. Rev. Mike Springfield will officiate the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Masks and social distancing required for those attending the service.
He is survived by his daughter, Audrey Miller, of Birmingham; sister, Linda Statham, of Pensacola, Fl.; and brother, Gary Miller (Jean), of Boaz.
Rod Trusler
Boaz
Rod Trusler, 63, of Boaz, died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Marlene Trusler, of Boaz; children, Michael, Brandy, Alex, Reuben, Andrew, Jessica, Christina, Gabriel, Matthew and Megan; 10 grandchildren and one expected grandchild; mother, Phyllis Trusler, of Illinois; brothers and sister-in-law, Lee and Paula Trusler, and Mark Trusler, all of Indiana, and Truet and Dawn Trusler, of Illinois; sisters-in-law, Trisha Keller, of Georgia, and Michelle Fairbanks, of Kansas; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wendell Parrish
Steele
Wendell Parrish, 83, of Steele, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020.
A private funeral service was held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, with burial at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery on Chandler Mountain. Rev. Frank Umphrey officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his wife, Curtistine Parrish; daughter, Kathy Eller (Eddie); four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sisters, Linda Maddox, Edna Wofford and Mary Langley.
