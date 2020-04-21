During a press conference Tuesday at the Alabama State Capitol, Gov. Kay Ivey said she plans to keep the stay-at-home order in place at least until April 30, and the decision to reopen will depend largely on when adequate testing becomes available across the state.
“Before we can get fully open and fully operational, we have got to increase our testing capacity,” Ivey said. “All our decisions that I’m going to make are based on data, not desired date.”
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris also said, while the state has been working to increase testing, more is needed. The “ultimate goal” of widespread testing wouldn’t be realistic “any time soon” for any state, he said.
Both Ivey and Harris encouraged citizens to continue following social distancing guidelines, saying their efforts have been working so far. Businesses considering reopening before the end of the stay-at-home order should be patient and do their part to flatten the curve, Ivey said.
“I’m as eager as anyone to get our economy spinning on all cylinders again, but we must make sure we’re doing it in a smart and productive way,” Ivey said. “This requires a strategic approach as well as a team effort to strike the proper balance between keeping our people safe and healthy and also addressing our state’s overall economic health.”
Harris said Alabama expected to see a peak in cases of COVID-19 this week and hospitals have, so far, been able to handle any “surge” in patients. Based on guidelines suggested by White House officials, Ivey and Harris said they hope to see a 14-day decline in cases before lifting the order.
“We’re still not quite there, but we have been very pleased with what we’ve seen in the last few days,” Harris said.
As of Tuesday, April 21, at 2:30 p.m. Alabama had a total number of 5,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 144 deaths, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s projections, relaxing social distancing may be possible after May 18 with containment strategies such as testing, contact tracing, isolation and limiting gathering size.
Ivey said she realized many businesses were “hurting” having to close or reduce their operations and hoped the federal government would soon provide more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program.
“My office and I have been in touch with our Congressional delegation because we want to see Congress replenish the funds in the Paycheck Protection Program,” Ivey said. “This program is absolutely critical right now, especially to our small businesses.“
Ivey said she is continuing to confer with the state’s coronavirus task force to consider all options for “safely” reopening the economy.
“Every good idea deserves to be considered,” Ivey said. “Together, Dr. Harris and I will be working closely with our executive committee to get Alabama’s economy back up and running again.
“My fellow Alabamians, you’ve truly given new meaning to the words #TogetherAL,” she added. “It’s been a challenging month. We’ve said goodbye to too many of our loved ones, and our way of life has been turned upside down. Better days are ahead; I’m confident of that.”
