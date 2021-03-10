This is an opinion piece.
When I was a little girl, my family owned a gas station in downtown Albertville. We opened for business each morning at the crack of dawn, and Daddy pumped gas all day until the sun went down and Momma said it was time to go home.
Daddy sat at the front entrance of the store, and as soon as an automobile pulled onto our lot, he was out the door with a smile even before the bell rang signaling a customer. Momma and I rarely pumped gas … we were in charge of the inside sales.
I stood on a wooden stool in front of a black cash register with long rows of buttons. I was taught to count money and make change when most kids were learning their ABCs and how to color within the lines.
There were three pumps at our Exxon, all under one canopy. We had regular fuel, unleaded and premium. The regular gas was the cheapest and what most of our customers wanted. In 1970, it was 36 cents a gallon.
We had several customers who dropped by on a regular basis, either for gas, a cold drink or a pack of smokes. I don’t know why, but my favorite was a man named Joe who worked at the tire store across the street. He walked over every afternoon for an R.C. Cola, a Moon Pie and a pack of Winstons. He always rolled the cigarettes up in the left sleeve of his uniform shirt.
We sold fresh fruits and vegetables at the store too, and my family drove to the Farmer’s Market in Birmingham at 5 a.m. on Sunday mornings to get the best selection. We bought a truck full each week, and the customers lined up on Mondays to purchase a basket of vine ripe tomatoes or a large juicy watermelon.
Each evening when we got home from a long day at the store, Momma cooked supper while I helped Daddy count the day’s proceeds. He tallied up the stacks of green backs, while I had the chore of sorting the bag of dirty coins.
If our total count was different from the cash register receipt summary of the day, we had to start all over until we figured out the discrepancy. Needless to say after eating a few cold meals, I learned to count each Abraham Lincoln and George Washington very carefully.
Through the years, many gas stations switched over to self-service to cut costs. However, Daddy kept his prices competitive and continued to pump gas, wash windshields and check the oil. He refused to change our quality of service, because he enjoyed assisting customers and talking to them while the gas flowed from our red and white pumps. He always said it was good, honest work.
In this high-tech world we live in now, bright lights and pay at the pump are common at the mega stores along every highway. It’s tough to find a small “Mom and Pop” establishment anymore, but when I see one, I try to take the time to stop and visit. Sometimes it’s just for a soft drink or pack of gum, but most times it’s for that trip down memory lane of Daddy pumping gas and Momma cooking supper while I count those pennies, nickels and dimes.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
