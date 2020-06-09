One of Sardis City’s most iconic restaurants is making a comeback this summer after it closed last year.
New owners, Brian and Kelly Somers, along with their son, Andrew, said they plan to continue the Lion's Den’s more than 50-year long tradition of serving delicious hearty meals while bringing their own flavors into the mix.
Brian Somers said owning a restaurant has been a lifelong dream.
Since he and his family moved from Michigan into the area two years ago, he’s worked as the general manager of YaYa’s Pizza in Sardis City and at Captain D’s in Arab.
He had been searching for a place to start a restaurant of his own when he happened to pass by the Lion’s Den, located at 1075 Sardis Drive.
“We’ve always wanted the opportunity to do a restaurant,” he said. “So, this is right up our alley.”
Regular customers of the old Lion’s Den will be happy to see the new version carry on the legacy of serving a quality meat-and-three menu all week long.
“We’re not going to change a whole lot,” Somers said. “We want to keep the history here; it’s full of history.”
Somers said he won’t try to “reinvent the wheel” but does plan to update some recipes to reflect his northern heritage.
He and his family have been working to “fix the place up,” so it will look great for its grand opening scheduled for July 7 and to also comply with social distancing guidelines.
Sardis City Councilman Brian Carnes, who owned and operated the restaurant before it closed last year, still owns the building where the Lion’s Den lives, and Somers said he prefers it that way for now due to the risk involved of starting a business. Carnes said he is willing to help the Somers family with cooking and supplying groceries.
“This area has missed [the Lion’s Den], and I know he will do well,” Carnes said.
