An Albertville man is behind bars following a chase and arrest in connection with numerous burglaries in the county.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, stolen trailers and tools have been reported over the past few weeks on the west side of the county.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Dagen Lee Millican, 26, of Albertville, was developed as a suspect in the cases.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jordan Elliot spotted Millican driving a white Chevy truck in the Pleasant Grove area on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Millican fled at a high rate of speed when Elliot attempted to pull him over. The Albertville Police Department assisted in the chase.
Millican lost control of the truck and rolled into a nearby field where he then attempted to flee on foot.
Officers were able to detain him and discovered alleged stolen property in the bed of the truck.
Millican was uninjured and taken into custody. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail on charges of attempting to elude law enforcement officers, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, buying/receiving stolen property, and warrants for contempt of court and failure to appear. Bond was set at $17,500. Millican remains in the Marshall County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.