A Boaz man’s arson trial ended with the judge declaring a mistrial Monday afternoon.
Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray said jurors came back deadlocked and Judge Chris Abel declared a mistrial in the first-degree arson trail against Kenneth Barksdale.
Barksdale, 47, allegedly set fire to a home on Sunview Place in Boaz on May 6, 2019 after an ongoing argument with another resident, said Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.
Bray said the jury deliberated more than seven hours Friday and an additional six hours Monday before the mistrial was declared.
“We polled the jury in the open court and it was 10 guilty and two not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect,” Bray said.
“Although we are frustrated by the lack of a verdict, we appreciate this jury’s hard work and dedication to deliberate thoroughly in trying to reach a verdict.”
Bray said the case could be retried in the future and Barksdale will remain in the Marshall County Jail where he has been lodged since the initial incident.
Bray said Barksdale is also charged with second-degree arson in a case that occurred three weeks before this incident.
“He has bonds on both cases, and will remain in jail unless and until he can post bonds in both cases,” Bray said.
Barksdale is accused of setting fire to the home while another man was still inside.
When Boaz police and firefighters arrived at the scene, Gaskin said they were told a person that was “disabled and on oxygen” was still inside the home. Thanks to swift action by patrolmen Quentin Scott and Curtis Pippin, Gaskin said the person was saved from the flames.
Barksdale fled the scene after setting the fire but returned around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, Gaskin said. Barksdale was then taken into custody, transported to the Boaz City Jail and charged with first-degree arson and three counts of domestic violence.
Barksdale has remained in the Marshall County Jail under $110,000 in bonds since May 8, 2019.
