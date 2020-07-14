Larry Dale “Crow” Milligan
Boaz
Larry Dale “Crow” Milligan, 65, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
The family has chosen cremation, and at this time, no services are planned.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Milligan; son, Chris Milligan; daughter, April Milligan; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers, Michael (Gail) Milligan, Ronnie Milligan, Teresa Milligan, Cathy Camp, Charolet Shedd, Tommy Shedd.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Jerry K. Huckabee
Demopolis (formerly of Albertville)
Jerry K. Huckabee, 61, of Demopolis, Alabama and Albertville, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. There will be a memorial service held at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Demopolis, Alabama on Thursday, July 16th, at 10-11 a.m. Dr. Randall E. Ingram officiating.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife Donna Huckabee; his two sons, Brian Huckabee (Sonja) of Hartselle Al, Thomas Huckabee (Jamie) of Graysville Al; five grandchildren; two grandchildren by love; brothers, Grover C. Huckabee III of Kennesaw GA, Larry M. Huckabee of Demopolis.
Gloria Jean Isom Stanfield
Albertville
Gloria Jean Isom Stanfield, 73, of Albertville, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
Per her request she will be cremated and no formal services are being planned at this time.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Cassels (Gail) of Albertville, Danan Stanfield of Guntersville; sisters, Sarah Lloyd (Ken) of Albertville, Norma Pokharel of Boaz, Doris Denise Isom from Texas, Cassie McClain; brother, Danny Isom of Gadsden; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
George LaDon Duke
Altoona
(formerly of Boaz)
George LaDon Duke, age 71, of Altoona, formerly of the Boaz area passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
There is no service scheduled at this time.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Dr. Amy Butler and Dr. Bobby Butler; two granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren.
Connie Fowler
Connie Fowler, 64, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date.
Billy J. Millican
Albertville
Billy J. Millican, 85, of Albertville, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Per his request, he will be cremated and no formal services are being planned at this time.
He is survived by his daughter, Katrina Myers (Dennis); son, Dale Millican (Candy); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.