A Grant man who was out on bond for an attempted murder charge was arrested after assaulting a Marshall County deputy and attempting to escape.
Brandon Wade Fletcher, 37, of Grant, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a governmental operation, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, unauthorized use of an automobile and possession of a short barrel shotgun. His bond was set at $21,500.00. His bond for the attempted murder charge has since been revoked, Marshall County Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said.
On Friday, March 23, a vehicle was reported stolen from a residence on Cardessa Lane in Grant. Later that day, the sheriff’s office received a call claiming the vehicle was hidden at a residence on Kelly Chapel Road. Deputy David Entrekin was dispatched to investigate.
Entrekin found the vehicle behind the residence and contacted Fletcher who was at the house.
Guthrie said an altercation then ensue between the suspect and the deputy resulting in Entrekin getting injured. Fletcher who fled into a nearby wooded area behind the residence. Entrekin and officers with the Grant Police Department gave chase. More backup arrived to assist in the search and Fletcher was soon found hiding in a tree house on the property.
Entrekin was treated at Marshall Medical Center North and was released with an injury to his leg.
