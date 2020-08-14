After many years of coaching college football, Todd Miller and his family are looking to settle down right here on Sand Mountain.
Originally from Ohio, Miller moved to Skyline when he was 15 years old where he attended Livingston Christian Academy in Scottsboro and played football.
“I was born a Buckeye, but lived in Alabama for many years,” he laughed. “After high school, I went on to play football at a junior college in Minnesota in 2005. After two years, I transferred to Arizona State University. I was the long snapper for the Sun Devils for one year.”
Miller’s playing career was coming to an end by 2008. He wasn’t sure exactly what path to choose, but knew he wanted football in his life.
“I got asked to help out with a youth camp in the summer of 2008 in Cannon County, Tennessee,” he said. “I fell in love with coaching immediately. I stayed on as the defensive coordinator for Cannon County for one season.”
Miller’s coaching career was in its infancy when he got a call to move up the collegiate ranks of coaching. His first shot to coach on the college gridiron would be in Kentucky.
“The coach who had just taken over for University of Pikeville gave me a call and wanted to know if I could come coach his tight ends,” Miller remembered. “I remember saying, ‘Sure coach. When do you need me, next month?’ He paused for a second and said, ‘I actually need you in three days.’”
Miller relocated again to Kentucky as the tight ends coach for the University of Pikeville but was quickly promoted to coaching the offensive line and recruiting coordinator.
Over the next few years Miller jumped from place to place from Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio and back to Kentucky in 2012.
“I eventually landed at Kentucky Christian University and stayed there until 2014,” he said. “I had met my wife when I was in Ohio, and we ended up back in Alabama when I left Kentucky Christian.”
Miller, his wife and new baby son now live in Boaz. For a moment, it looked like Miller would be helping out at a junior college in Iowa with the Ellsworth College football team.
“I was going to go up there and coach the linebackers just for the season,” he said. “But then COVID happened and the junior college season got pushed to the spring. So, I’m in Boaz for good and have no intentions of leaving. North Alabama is home for my wife and me.”
Miller’s goal is to one day coach again, but not at the college level. He’s in the process of becoming certified to coach high school football in Alabama.
“I love coaching, but I don’t want to deal with the constant moving that comes with college coaching anymore,” Miller concluded. “I’m excited to hopefully someday coach high school ball in Alabama. This year has been crazy, to say the least, but I think we’ll get through it. Having high school football start back up in the next few weeks will be great for everyone.”
