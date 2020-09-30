MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) – in alignment with Alabama Counts! – announced today that the Census Bureau has informed the state that it plans to extend 2020 Census until Oct. 5 nationwide, including here in Alabama.
The extension announcement comes from U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, providing the ability for people to have additional time to self-respond to the Census questionnaire and for door-to-door census takers to record households that haven't yet responded.
“This extension will give Census Bureau field workers more time to follow up with Alabama households that have not yet responded to the census. Alabamians may also continue self-responding to the census as well,” said ADECA director and Alabama Counts! chairman Kenneth Boswell. “As the percentage of households that have be counted continues to trek upward, we hope to see additional increases in responses throughout the upcoming week.”
All Alabamians who have not already participated in the 2020 census can do so by self-responding online at www.my2020census.gov, by phone toll-free 844-330-2020, by returning the mailed paper form or by giving household’s information to a socially distanced door-to-door census taker. Any information given in the 2020 Census is protected by strict federal law.
Although the deadline has shifted for the 2020 Census, the lasting impact of final results remains the same. Alabama stands to lose billions of dollars in community funding and representation in Congress if response rates remain the same. The state now has an added seven days to complete the census, and officials are hopeful it will make a difference.
“We ask that you take action for generations to come here in Alabama by completing the 2020 Census,” Boswell added. “It takes a matter of minutes to determine the future of our state, and as we now have an extra week, let’s use this time to cement our tally and influence all that depends on this final count.”
ADECA and Alabama Counts will continue to stay in contact with the U.S. Census Bureau and will provide any further updates as they are received.
For more information on the 2020 Census in Alabama, please visit alabama2020census.com.
