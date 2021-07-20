Last Wednesday morning, the Marshall County Commission gathered to vote on upgrades to county offices including a new heating, cooling mini-split unit and a handicap ramp.
New heating, cooling mini-split units will go into Probate Judge Andrea LeCroy’s office, the commission office and Courtroom No. 1. According to the commission the cost of the units is estimated be $25,943.30 and will come from the Courthouse and Jail Fund fund balance.
The commission was hoping to use funds received from the $18 million coronavirus relief grant. Since the commission plans on using county funds, chairman James Hutcheson hopes to get reimbursed, which County attorney Clint Maze said is likely.
According to Hutcheson, the commission does not have a final ruling on how it can spend the coronavirus relief grant money.
“We may or may not use the COVID-19 money later,” he said.
The commission then approved an upgrade to the Council of Aging building. There have been multiple accidents in the building because of unleveled flooring and Hutcheson said it is a tripping hazard that they are trying to make safer.
The building will now have a handicap ramp inside of the building. The cost of the ramp is $1,580 and will be paid out of the Courthouse Jail Fund fund balance.
Commissioner’s District 1 Ronny Shumate was absent at the commission meeting due to a medical problem.
In other business, the council:
●Approved minutes from the June 23 meeting and claims from June 22-July 12 totaling $436,541.40.
●Approved 30 mph regulatory speed limit for Bean Rock Road.
●Announced white goods pickup and dumpster for July 19.
●Approved payment to Tapp Lawn Care Service; $540 to be paid from county wide funds.
●Approved 15 mph regulatory speed limit for Powers Road.
●Approved solicitation of bids for Annual Bids FY22; rebids on annual bid items.
●Approved generator for the fuel station; $8,700 from General Fund fund balance.
●Approved contract extension with Delta Computer Systems, Inc for maintenance/support/webhosting; $4,285 (increase of $225).
●Approved purchasing two 2021 Chevrolet Silverados for a total amount of $63,410.20 from State bid list to be paid out of the Equipment Replacement Fund.
●Approved resolution to budget and fund annual merit pay increases for all eligible classified service employees of Marshall County.
●Approved resolution and order confirming and ratifying the levy of county ad valorem taxes and special fees.
●Approved the sell, trade or scrap of fixed assets.
