ARAB — Aiden Cox threw for three touchdowns and rushed for one to lead Arab to a 27-8 win over Boaz on Friday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
The Pirates and Knights each closed out the regular season at 5-5 heading into the state playoffs. Boaz travels to Leeds in Class 5A while Arab goes to Pinson Valley in 6A.
Cox completed 11 of 13 passes for 165 yards. Matthew Turnage rushed for 164 yards and caught a touchdown pass.
The Pirates were missing several players due to injuries or COVID-19 quarantines. Tyler Pierce, an eighth-grader, made his first start at quarterback, where he replaced injured starter Carter Lambert, a junior.
Pierce completed 8-of-19 passes for 96 yards.
Arab dented the scoreboard first after taking over on downs at the Boaz 40-yard line. It took four plays and Cox threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dakota NeSmith. Gavin Currier added the point-after for a 7-0 lead with 3:32 left in the first quarter.
Cox and NeSmith hooked up again with 9:36 left in the second quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. Currier again added the point-after to increase the lead to 14-0.
Boaz answered on its next possession with a nine-play, 70-yard drive capped by a Kadin Bennefield 5-yard touchdown run with 5:09 left in the half. Pierce connected with Eli Jacobs for the two-point conversation to cut the lead to 14-8.
Arab took the second-half kickoff and drove 58 yards on eight plays, with Cox scoring on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. The two-point conversion failed and the Knights led 20-8.
Cox closed out the scoring with his third touchdown pass of the game late in the third quarter, this one to Turnage from 28 yards out. Currier added the extra point.
Bennefield led Boaz with 83 yards rushing.
