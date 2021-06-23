The most frequently asked question following the workplace shooting at Mueller last week was “why?”
The second most asked question was “how can I help the families involved?”
Since the alleged shooter committed suicide not long after opening fire inside the fire hydrant plant, police doubt a motive will ever be uncovered.
Instead, the focus for many area residents has now moved on to helping the families of those injured and killed.
Friends and family members have set up different fundraisers to help the families of Lee Dobbins - one of the fatally shot victims - and Casey Sampson - an injured employee who remains in critical condition at Erlanger Medical Center.
At about 2:30 am. June 15, Andres “Andy” Deon Horton opened fire inside the Albertville plant, fatally injuring Dobbins and David Horton. Also struck by gunfire and critically injured were Sampson and Isaac Byrd. Both Byrd and Sampson were initially transported to Marshall Medical Center South and later taken by air ambulance to Erlanger where they underwent immediate surgery and subsequent surgeries and procedures.
The available fundraisers include:
• Albertville Survivors’ Fund
Mueller established the Albertville Survivors’ Fund in partnership with the National Compassion Fund on Friday.
Donations to this fund will provide direct financial support to the families of David Horton and Lee Dobbins, as well as Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson.
“One hundred percent of the contributions will go to the victims and the families of the victims,” said Yolanda Kokayi, spokesperson for Mueller Water Products.
“Mueller Water Products will cover all administrative fees of the fund and donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/f/albertville-survivors-fund.”
Workers returned to the Mueller plant Monday, June 21, 2021 after a week off.
“All employees will receive their regular compensation,” Kokayi said.
“We have also provided counselors on-site upon workers’ return to the facility. Management and members of the executive leadership team will also be at the facility to visit with employees and offer additional support.”
Kokayi said company officials have spoken with the families of the victims to offer condolences and support, including covering the costs of funerals.
“We are also providing resources to the families of Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson to support them in the near- and long-term, allowing them to focus on their loved ones as they recover.”
A celebration of life was held for David Horton Saturday afternoon at the Albertville High School Fine Arts Center.
Family members of Lee Dobbins have opted not to have any type of services, said John Michael Dobbins, Lee’s father.
Funeral services for Andres “Andy Deon Horton will be Sunday, June 27, 2021. Guntersville Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
• A Gofundme account for the Lee Dobbins’ family expenses was set up by Sondra Clanton Ross and Vada Buckhanan.
“As most of you know, we lost a dear family member Lee Dobbins in a tragic incident at Mueller Company in Albertville,” the women wrote.
“Lee was a great person! Never in a million years would he have ever hurt anyone or their feelings.
“He loved his family with his whole heart, especially his daughter Daisy and his wife, Amanda. He was so full of life and his beautiful smile and spirit would light up the room!
“Little did we know that when he walked through those doors at Mueller … to go and support his family as he did on a daily basis, it would be his last day with us or his Mueller family.”
Organizers said anything donated will go to burial expenses incurred and to help support his wife and baby girl. Daisy will turn 2 years old in mid-July, according to John Michael Dobbins.
Visit www.gofundme.com/f/lee-dobbins-family-expenses to make a donation.
• The Lee Dobbins Memorial Fund is a PlumFund account established by Zachary Paton Jones.
Lee had no life insurance, Jones said, and “it is the very last thing they should be worrying about.”
“Lee Dobbins was a loving, fun, an amazing son, a protective father, a friend to all who met him, a warrior and a lover … to say he will be missed is an understatement.
“Words can’t even do it justice. I mean he wasn’t a good man, he was a great man.”
To make a donation, log onto www.plumfund.com/memorial-fund/Michael-lee-dobbins.
• The Casey Sampson and family fundraiser is a Gofundme account organized by David Arnold.
“Many people have reached out asking for ways to help Casey and the family, so this was created for people to have an opportunity to do just that. Thank you,” Arnold wrote.
To donate, log onto gofundme.com/f/casey-sampson-and-family.
• Zaxby’s of Boaz will hold a fundraiser in honor of the David Horton family on Thursday, June 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. Horton’s daughter, Amya, is a cashier at the restaurant.
The family will receive 20 percent of proceeds from the event.
• Help family funeral expenses for Andreas Horton is a Gofundme account established by Stephanie Robinson on behalf of Katie Horton.
Robinson wrote she is assisting the Mawyer-Horton family raise money for the funeral costs and future support for his wife and children.
“They are devastated by the loss of their loved one on June 15, 2021,” she said. “Andreas Deon Horton was a humble husband, father, son, grandson, brother and uncle. He was a hard worker and provider for his family. The family was not prepared for this unexpected death and high cost of a funeral service and future support for his wife and children.
“The family is thanking you in advance for your donations, thoughts and prayers. The family would also like to send out thought and prayers to all the families involved in this tragic unexpected event.”
Donations may be made at www.gofundme.com/f/help-family-funeral-expenses-for-andreas-horton.
