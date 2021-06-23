With summer workouts and camps an essential these days, Arab High School wasted no time in finding a new coach for the varsity girls basketball team, and they didn’t have to search too far to find their man.
Boaz native Brad Kitchens, who previously coached the junior varsity boys, will replace Jessica Thompson, who is now coaching at East Limestone. Already a 12-month employee for Arab City Schools as the coordinator of support services in the central office where he will continue, Kitchens picked up an office on the opposite side of the gym last week as well.
“It’s kind of funny how life works out sometimes, coming back full circle,” said Kitchens, who came to Arab as the JV girls coach in 1984 under Bill Pike. “Coaching the girls here was my very first job and now I’m coming back and am very excited about it.”
Kitchens coached the JV girls one year before becoming the JV boys coach for three years. He left Arab to become the head varsity boys coach at Brewer for four years before deciding to go into administration, working at Grassy and Union Grove for three years.
He came back to Arab as an assistant principal, splitting time at the elementary school and junior high school for 3 years, then full time at the junior high another four years. He served as principal at Arab Primary School for two years before moving to the central office when Edwin Cooley retired as superintendent.
He has served as the support services coordinator since that time and agreed to coach the JV boys as well for the last six years. It turned out to not only be enjoyable to be back in the gym, but quite fruitful as well.
The JV Knights were 15-6 under Kitchens during a season of various adjustments due to COVID-19 this year, paired with the usual departures of various players who moved up to the varsity. Prior to that, there were four straight 20-plus win seasons, including the 27-1 2019-20 team.
While Kitchens enjoyed coaching the boys, he doesn’t feel too much will change in his latest role.
“There are a few differences but coaching is coaching,” he said. “The love for the sport is the love for the sport, whether it’s the boys or the girls. I’ve already told them, if you prick my finger, I bleed blue and gold. Not just for basketball, but for the entire program.”
Still, the improvement in the girls game over the years is pretty obvious.
“I remember when we first started how the teams used to be,” Kitchens said. “But now, everybody has a good coach and you better be well prepared for every team you face. The overall athleticism of the girls is much more advanced than it was too, so it’s a different game than it was back then.”
Kitchens feels the Lady Knights have a lot of promise and is well aware of the extremely young team fielded last season.
“And we’re still going to be very young, but there’s a lot of talent in that group and we’re very excited about the future all the way down to the junior high,” Kitchens said. “I went to their team camp last week, and we feel like there’s a lot of potential there. We’ve just got to make sure we keep developing these girls in their game.”
The Lady Knights will get plenty of time on the court in June getting in play dates. “We won’t get to face any opponents in July but we’re getting in some good experience now while we can,” Kitchens said.
Kitchens and his wife Jan have two children — Caleigh, who will be a senior at Jacksonville State University, and State Representative Wes Kitchens.
Brad Kitchens is the son of Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame coach John Kitchens. His brother, Lance, is principal of Albertville Middle School.
