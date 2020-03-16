Schools across the state have been prompted to close for two and a half weeks, effective at the end of the school day Wednesday, March 18, but several local districts opted to start its suspension Monday.
Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency due to the radical spread of the coronavirus Friday and ordered Alabama schools to close, shortly after President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency.
After careful consideration, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Marshall County and Etowah County were among the schools announced decisions over weekend to close Monday.
“The safety, security, health and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our number one priority,” Boaz Superintendent Todd Haynie said. “Please continue to encourage your children to practice best practices in reducing the spread of infectious diseases (handwashing, coughing etiquette, social distancing, etc.). We look forward to everyone returning to our schools in good health.”
DeKalb County Schools announced it would close after the school day Monday and any student absences for Monday would be excused.
Since making the decision to close, many students could be left without proper meals, so the districts’ leaders are devising plans to continue feeding students. The Reporter will share more information about the feeding plans as it becomes available. Those in need may also contact their respective school systems to learn more.
As of Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health last confirmed 28 total cases of the coronavirus across the state: Jefferson County had 17; Tuscaloosa and Shelby counties had 3; and Baldwin, Elmore, Lee, Limestone and Montgomery counties had 1 apiece. The case in Montgomery County was the first to be reported and confirmed in Alabama on Friday.
The Reporter will continue to monitor the situation and regularly provide updates online and through Facebook and Twitter.
Also, get updates and learn more about the coronavirus and ways to combat the illness at CDC.gov or alabamapublichealth.gov.
