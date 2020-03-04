Approximately 32.9% of registered voters turned out in DeKalb County on Tuesday, March 3, for the Primary Election.
Below are DeKalb County’s election results:
U.S. President (Democrat)
Michael Bennet - 0.36% (8)
Joseph R. Biden - 53.62% (1,193)
Michael R. Bloomberg - 12.00% (267)
Cory Booker - 0.09% (2)
Pete Buttigieg - 0.36% (8)
Julian Castro - 0.09% (2)
John K. Delaney - 0.04% (1)
Tulsi Gabbard - 0.27% (6)
Amy Klobuchar - 0.31% (7)
Bernie Sanders - 25.66% (571)
Tom Steyer - 0.58% (13)
Elizabeth Warren - 5.12% (114)
Marianne Williamson - 0.00%
Andrew Yang - 0.31% (7)
Uncommitted - 1.17% (26)
U.S. President
(Republican)
Donald Trump - 98.09% (11,676)
Bill Weld - 0.69% (82)
Uncommitted 1.22% (145)
U.S. Senator
(Republican)
Tommy Tuberville - 53.8% (6,363)
Jeff Sessions - 23.85% (2,821)
Bradley Byrne - 13.21% (1,563)
Roy Moore - 7.4% (875)
Stanley Adair - 0.68% (80)
Arnold Mooney - 0.46% (54)
Ruth Page Nelson - 0.61% (72)
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 1 (Republican)
Greg Shaw - 68.95% (6,519)
Cam Ward - 31.05% (2,935)
Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2
(Republican)
Phillip Bahakel -32.81% (2,701)
Matt Fridy - 67.19% (5,530)
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1 (Republican)
Melvin Hasting - 34.55% (3,065)
Mary Windom - 65.45% (5,806)
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Republican)
Jill Ganus - 13.29% (1,103)
Beth Kellum - 35.25% (2,926)
Will Smith -51.46% (4,271)
President, Public Service Commission (Democrat)
Laura Casey - 80.70% (1,288)
Robert L. Mardis, III - 19.30% (308)
President, Public Service Commission (Republican)
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh - 70.67% (6,813)
Robin Litaker - 29.33% (2,827)
Proposed Statewide Amendment No. 1
Yes - 19.69% (2,687)
No - 80.31% (10,962)
For Member, DeKalb County Commission, District No. 1
Joseph Lee - 43.70% (1,248)
Shane Wootten - 56.30% (1,608)
For Member, DeKalb County Commission, District No. 2
Terry Harris - 51.92% (1,380)
Scot D. Westbrook - 48.08% (1,278)
For DeKalb County Constable, District No. 3
Jimmy Carter - 30.90% (649)
Michael Twilley - 69.10% (1,451)
For DeKalb County Constable, District No. 4
Mark Huber - 63.14% (1,768)
Jeff Keener - 17.14% (480)
Billy J. Whitt - 19.71% (552)
In Etowah County, even fewer turned out — 31.79%. Below are Etowah County’s election results:
U.S. President
(Democrat)
Michael Bennet - 0.45% (27)
Joseph R. Biden - 62.14% (3,749)
Michael R. Bloomberg - 13.39% (808)
Cory Booker - 0.22% (13)
Pete Buttigieg - 0.22% (13)
Julian Castro - 0.05% (3)
John K. Delaney - 0.00%
Tulsi Gabbard - 0.30% (18)
Amy Klobuchar - 0.30% (18)
Bernie Sanders - 17.37% (1,048)
Tom Steyer - 0.27% (16)
Elizabeth Warren - 4.28% (258)
Marianne Williamson - 0.00%
Uncommitted - 0.93% (56)
U.S. President
(Republican)
Donald J. Trump - 96.51% (16,601)
Bill Weld - 1.23% (212)
Uncommitted - 2.26% (388)
U.S. Senator
(Republican)
Stanley Adair - 0.61% (104)
Bradley Byrne - 18.36% (3,138)
Arnold Mooney - 0.55% (94)
Roy Moore - 8.52% (1,457)
Ruth Page Nelson -0.91% (155)
Jeff Sessions - 29.93% (5,116)
Tommy Tuberville -41.12% (7,028)
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 1 (Republican)
Greg Shaw -60.91% (8,650)
Cam Ward - 39.09% (5,551)
Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Republican)
Phillip Bahakel - 25.40% (3,378)
Matt Fridy - 74.60% (9,922)
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1 (Republican)
Melvin Hasting - 33.69% (4,452)
Mary Windom - 66.31% (8,764)
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Republican)
Jill Ganus - 13.33% (1,709)
Beth Kellum - 39.85% (5,109)
Will Smith - 46.81% (6,001)
President, Public Service Commission (Democrat)
Laura Casey - 83.46% (3,316)
Robert L. Mardis, III - 16.54% (657)
President, Public Service Commission (Republican)
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh - 78.20% (12,139)
Robin Litaker - 21.80% (3,385)
Proposed Statewide Amendment No. 1
Yes - 20.52% (4,629)
No - 79.48% (17,925)
Member, Etowah County Commission, District No. 3
Jamie Grant - 73.78% (1,911)
Harvey Martin - 26.22% (679)
Etowah County
Revenue
Commissioner
Becky Nordgren - 44.14% (7,252)
Jeff Overstreet - 35.74% (5,872)
Bonnie A. Yarnell - 20.11% (3,304)
(Runoff between Nordgren and Overstreet will be March 31.)
Etowah County Board of Education, Place No. 1
Paul Allen - 28.10% (3,199)
Tiffany Holcomb-Works - 28.97% (3,298)
Tim Womack - 42.92% (4,886)
Proposed local amendment which applies to Etowah County only
Yes - 85.12% (19,246)
No - 14.88% (3,364)
