For the third time in a year, the Jacksonville State football team is preparing to open its season.
Last fall the Gamecocks played an abbreviated schedule of four games in October, including two against FBS schools, then in February they started an Ohio Valley-only schedule for the spring regular season, playing into early May and the FCS quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Now four months later, the Gamecocks are again back on the field ready to kick-off the new season, in a new league, against an old familiar face Wednesday night in Montgomery.
The Gamecocks will play the UAB Blazers at the Cramton Bowl as part of the Montgomery Kickoff, in a game that will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN starting at 6:30 p.m.
The Gamecocks went 10-3 across the fall and spring last season, and this year moved to the ASUN conference, who this season will combine with the WAC while waiting for additional members to join next season.
“"It is a little bit unusual playing on a Wednesday night, JSU coach John Grass said. “We got out of camp last week with school starting. We had a good camp and we are ready to play somebody else besides hitting on ourselves. What a challenge it will be to open the season with UAB. We have a tough start to the season with UAB and Florida State. The average college football fan would underestimate UAB over Florida State and I think UAB might be better than Florida State. We won't start the year with an average Group of Five team, it is a team that has their conference three times out of the last four years and Coach (Bill) Clark has done a tremendous job of rebuilding that program. It is kinda unheard of with how they built that program and I don't think they get as much credit as they should after you kill a program and then you bring it back. They are well-coached and they have a great team. They have team speed on both sides of the ball both defensively and offensively. They have added to what they had last year with some transfer guys, so they will be better defensively than they were last year.”
The Blazers, led by Bill Clark, were 6-3 last season, and return 17 starters off that team, earning the title preseason favorite in the preseason Conference USA Poll, getting 15 of 24 first-place votes in the West Division. Clark was the coach at JSU for one season back in 2013, leading the Gamecocks to an 11-4 mark before taking the job at UAB.
“To be where I was at before I was here, I'm sure there are hurt feelings that I left after one year and took the UAB job,” Clark said. “They probably haven't forgotten that either. But Jacksonville State is a special place to me. That is where I went to school. It's where my wife went to school. My dad lives right nearby. My son went to high school nearby. To have the head coach as a guy who coached for me – we were together years back, there are a lot of relationships there, which makes it even more special.
“If you go back to watch the games they've played. They were leading Florida State, they beat FIU who is in our league. I say that about the Elite FCS teams, they are lower level FBS teams. That is who they are. Then you couple that which an in-state game, it's us, the relationships – it doesn't get any bigger."
This will be the sixth all-time meeting between the two in-state rivals, with the last meeting coming back in 2005. The Blazers hold a 3-2 edge in the all-time series, which started in 1994. UAB has won the last three games between the two schools.
