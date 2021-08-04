Travis Banks’ family wants to know exactly what happened while he was an inmate at the Guntersville City Jail last weekend.
According to Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson, Banks became unresponsive at the jail after attempting to injure himself. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead early Saturday morning.
His family and local activist Unique Dunston released a statement Wednesday demanding the release of body cam and jail surveillance footage relating to his time in the jail immediately. Dunston cites Banks’ mental health as an issue in the case.
“Travis has been diagnosed with mental illnesses and due to previous interactions with the Guntersville City Jail, these diagnoses were well known by the department,” Dunston said. “The family and community deserve answers. Like anyone, his family wants to know that he was treated with care that he deserved.”
Peterson says his department is awaiting toxicology results from an autopsy performed on Banks’ body and the conclusion of an investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation before releasing additional details.
“Any detailed information will have to come from the SBI upon completion of their investigation,” Peterson said. “After the inmate’s death, we called in the SBI to conduct a third-party investigation just as a precaution. I’m not saying there is any type of criminal activity reported nor is there anything being hidden. It is a way to maintain impartiality in the investigation.
“I would be remiss in releasing information as truth without the entire investigation being completed.”
Peterson also said releasing any type of footage from the police department is done on a case-by-case basis and only to immediate family or those with a direct relation to the case.
Read much more about this case in Saturday’s edition of The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.