FYFFE — Fyffe put seven players on the Class 2A All-State football team following its dominating 2019 season, which produced a second consecutive state championship.
Brody Dalton made first team as a defensive lineman after recording 20 solo tackles, 33 assists, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery for a unit that racked up nine shutouts and allowed only 43 points in 15 games.
Dalton, a senior, also plays tight end and serves as the Red Devils’ place-kicker. He caught nine passes for 249 yards and three scores, converted 62-of-69 extra points and hit 3-of-3 field goals in 2019.
UAB recruited the 6-foot-5, 238-pound Dalton as a tight end, and he could have a chance to make an impact for the Blazers as a freshman.
Dalton verbally committed to head coach Bill Clark’s squad, and he will have an opportunity to sign during the early signing period in December.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Dalton, the son of Joey and Tori Dalton. “I didn’t think I’d ever get this opportunity, honestly.
“All the coaches were real nice and made it feel like home. Coach Clark was just straight up. He was just talking to me like normal.
“They said they would like to redshirt me, but they want me to play right away so they might not. They said I needed to put on a little bit of weight, be about 240. They said they’d put weight on me when I go down there.”
Joe Craddock, UAB’s new tight ends coach, recruited Dalton. Craddock was offensive coordinator at Arkansas the last two seasons.
The Blazers’ new downtown playing facility, Protective Stadium, is expected to be completed in 2021.
Dalton also received scholarship offers from North Carolina-Charlotte, Jacksonville State, Murray State and Southern Miss.
“He’s got a quality coach at UAB, and we’re thrilled to death for Brody that he’s got an opportunity to go get a college degree,” Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield said.
“We don’t have many that have a chance here to do that, and we’re real proud of him. Some people say you can’t get a scholarship at [a Class] 2A, but we’re proud that he did.”
Dalton was a part-time starter for Fyffe as a freshman before becoming a full-time starter as a sophomore. The Red Devils are 42-1 in his varsity career.
Dalton said the Red Devils are working hard to meet the challenge of competing as a Class 3A program for the first time. They reclassified to 3A for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Fyffe hosts Isabella on Aug. 21 in its 2020 season opener. Benefield’s team is riding a school-record 30-game winning streak.
Dalton has also contributed to the Red Devils’ 40-game home and 48-game regular season winning streaks.
