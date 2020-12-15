The Geraldine Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to appoint Melissa Gilbert to fill the vacancy on the council left by her late husband, Tim Gilbert, who died last week.
Melissa Gilbert was sworn in by Mayor Chuck Ables to serve out the remainder of her husband’s term, which began in November. Tim Gilbert served on the council for 14 years.
Ables and the other council members welcomed Melissa Gilbert to the team and expressed their grief over the loss of their fellow council member and friend.
“I’ve been on the council the least amount of time, and I just want to say we appreciate you [Melissa] and I loved Tim,” councilman Scott Tarant said. “He was good to me...we appreciate his service and we appreciate you doing this too.”
After being sworn in, Melissa Gilbert took her place on the council, sitting where her husband had sat mere weeks ago.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the minutes from the Dec. 8 work session
- Approved the minutes from the Nov. 9 council meeting
- Discussed the continuing Tee Ball Field project. Mayor Ables said he was still waiting on a survey of the property, which is about a 4-acre plot located adjacent to the current ball fields near Geraldine High School.
- Adopted Resolution 2020-12-14 to change speed limit on County Road 52 from 45 mph to 35.
- Approved a one-time raise of $125 for full-time employees and $50 for part-time.
- Hired Brian Slaton as a full-time police officer starting at $16.25 per hour.
- Hired Jeremy Johnson to send to the state law enforcement academy for training. Johnson will be required to work with Geraldine for at least two years following completion of his training.
Mayor Ables read aloud a letter from the Town of Sylvania, which offered its condolences on the recent death of councilmember Tim Gilbert.
Ables also announced a new store, Family Dollar, is in the works to be built behind the Shell gas station in Geraldine with access to Highway 75 and 227.
