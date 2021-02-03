Behind a big second half in the boy's game, and strong defense in the girl's game, host Asbury cruised to a pair of wins over visiting JB Pennington on Tuesday night.
The girl's opened the night with a 45-24 victory, and the boy's were able to complete the sweep with a 71-46 win in the nightcap.
In the boy's contest, the host Rams led by four coming out of the halftime break, having scored just 23 points through two periods. The Rams then erupted for 23 in the third, and 25 in the fourth to outscore JBP by 21 in the second half to secure the win.
As a team, the Rams shot 72 percent from the floor in the second half, including 4 of 5 on 3-pointers.
Jay Jones paced the Rams in the win, netting a game-high 24 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field, while Matthew Wilson dropped in 15, going 7 of 12 while also pulling in a game-high nine rebounds. Maurisio Zurita added nine points and eight rebounds for the Rams.
In the girl's game, the host Rams shut down JBP from the opening tip, holding the guests to just six points in the first half, helping them build a 20-point halftime lead, and leading by as much as 27 in the fourth quarter.
Alexis Adams starred for Asbury, posting a game-high 18 points and pulling in 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Sheyla Pacheco netted 13 points in the win.
The pair of wins concludes the regular season for both Asbury teams, who will now prep for their area tournament. Both teams will play Plainview in the first round, with the girl's game on Monday, and the boy's game on Tuesday.
