Martha Richey Sly
Formerly of Marshall County
Martha Richey Sly, 93, of Midfield, was greeted by her loved ones beyond the sky on May 2, 2021.
Martha was a native of Marshall County, AL. She married Joe V. Sly in 1952. Martha was an outspoken woman with a strong will, vivacious smile, and bright blue eyes and all that knew her could instantly recognize her laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Joe V. Sly; her two sons, Steve and David Sly; her parents Ernest and Novella Richey; and her four brothers, James, Lephon, Sam and Larry Richey.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Teresa Morton (Mike) and Marie Sly; her sister, Gaynell Taft; brother, Dennis Richey (Sue); grandchildren, Jason and Brett Morton (Renee), and Cory Sly (Lathia); three great grandchildren, Scott and Cameron Morton, and Oliver Sly; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care of Mrs. Martha at Cherokee County Health and Rehab in Centre, AL and Comfort Care Hospice of Gadsden, AL.
A graveside service was held on Thursday, May 6th at Valhalla Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Francis Don Bishop
Albertville
Don Bishop passed away on May 6, 2021 at the age of 78. Don was born in Wadsworth, Ohio on September 12, 1942.
In 1962 Don began working for the Internal Revenue Service in Atlanta, Ga. He started out as a Tax Examiner but was soon able to transfer to the Data Processing unit where he became involved with programming. He then worked his way up to the regional office as an analyst, assisting all the Southeast region’s districts and service centers to implement internal office automation equipment and applications.
Don retired in 1999 after 37 years with the government.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia Bishop; son, Craig Don Bishop, of Hoschton, Ga.; daughter, Amanda Brennan; son-in-law, Ed Brennan; and two granddaughters, Cairstin and Gwynaeth Brennan, all of Alexandria, Va.
Don and Pat moved to Albertville in 2009 from Lilburn, Ga. They joined First Presbyterian Church of Albertville that same year and have been active volunteers in their church and community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice or Marshall Medical Cancer Center.
Shelby Ledbetter
Albertville
Shelby Ledbetter, 83, of Albertville, died May 6, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Memory Hill Cemetery.
Survivors include a son, Mark Ledbetter (Merry); a sister, Gaynell Holmes (Ray); and a grandson.
Clint Compton
Albertville
Clint Compton, 55, of Albertville, died May 5, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Compton; daughter, Anna Clair Whitfield (Brandon); son, Luke Compton; and a sister, Lavada Fox.
Linda Diane Dorsett
Albertville
Linda Diane Dorsett, 67, of Albertville, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Her funeral service will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel, with interment to follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Justin Childers and Rev. Wesley Kirby will officiate.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by a brother, K. D. Dorsett (Margaret); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Dot Gilliland
Altoona
Dot Gilliland, 92, of Altoona, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were Friday, May 7, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Interment was in Antioch Cemetery in Oneonta. Rev. David Powell and Rev. Dale Powell officiated.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce Gilliland (Mary) and Roger Gilliland (Barbara); 15 grandchildren; and a host of great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter.
