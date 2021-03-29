The Fyffe Red Devils found their groove on the softball diamond this weekend, posting a 5-1 weekend, bringing their record to 13-5-2 on the season.
The Red Devils opened with a pair of wins on Friday, a 6-0 decision over Randolph County, then a 6-4 victory over Collinsville. Fyffe kept that momentum going into Saturday, sweeping a pair from Arab, 7-4 and 5-0, setting up a showdown with rival Geraldine. Alivia Hatch hurled a shutout against Arab, while Chloe and Kendra Fay teamed up for the shutout of Randolph County.
Against the Bulldogs, Fyffe opened the game with a bang, scoring four times in the first inning, then adding two more in the third on the way to a 6-3 victory.
Kendra Fay had the big game at the plate for the Devils, driving in three, while Chloe Hatch and Alivia Hatch each came around to score twice.
Chloe earned the win on the mound, tossing six innings and posting five strikeouts.
Unfortunately for the Devils, the momentum stalled out in their sixth game of the weekend, falling to a ranked Etowah squad by a final score of 8-1.
Geraldine goes 4-1
While the Bulldogs may have dropped their final game of the weekend, it was still a strong effort for the team, going 4-1 on the weekend with wins over a pair of wins over Randolph County, Arab, and Ider before falling to Fyffe.
The Bulldogs opened the weekend with a 5-2 win over Randolph County, scoring four runs over their last two at-bats to pull out the come-from-behind win. Katie Walters drove in the winning run in that contest, while Lydia West allowed just two hits in the win.
The Bulldogs then followed up with a 7-4 win over Arab, then an 8-5 decision against Ider, and a 7-1 victory over Randolph before falling to Fyffe. West and Emiliy Oliver each drove in a pair against Arab. West continued her big weekend against Ider by driving in five runs as part of a 3 for 3 game that included a home run and two doubles.
The 4-1 weekend brings Geraldine to 11-5-1 on the season.
Sylvania rolls past Asbury, 15-0
In the battle of the Rams, it was host Sylvania who came away with a big win, scoring early and often in a 15-0 win over Asbury on Friday.
Sylvania scored 10 runs in the first inning, then added runs in each of the next three innings to close out the game after four innings.
Anna Famer drove in three on a home run, while Kenadie Lee and Alysia Ferguson also added round-trippers for Sylvania in the win. As a team, Sylvania pounded out 13 hits in the win.
Kelsey Sampson had the lone hit for Asbury in the loss.
