Say Their Names Alabama and members of the Marshall County community plan to speak at the Marshall County Commission meeting Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 9 a.m. The commissioners will be presented with reasons to relocate the monuments to a local cemetery, where many other soldiers are honored, as well as a petition in favor of relocation.
Per the commission office, the group has requested to speak during the meeting, but there is no agenda item and would be no vote related to the issue.
Following the meeting, members of the community in favor of relocation will peacefully plan to assemble outside of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville, where two of the Confederate monuments and the flag are located, at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
