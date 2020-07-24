On Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced on Twitter that an error had been made in reporting the number of positive cases of COVID-19 to its online dashboard and table.
“On July 23, due to a data entry error, COVID-19 lab results were marked as positive when they were, in fact, negative,” the department stated. “The issue was quickly discovered and a correction in the numbers of reported cases has been made as of July 24. No patients received incorrect test results as a result of this data error. The error only affected the numbers reported on our website and dashboard for July 22.
“The daily confirmed case count for July 22 is 1,933, not 2,240, which was original reported,” the department continued. “ADPH closely monitors data transmitted to us and has a system of checks and balances in place for data entry, as the accuracy of information is vital to the COVID-19 outbreak response. “
