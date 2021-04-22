Boaz Altrusa members will host the first-ever “Girlfriend Gala Mask-querade” May 6.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. at The Barn at Garrard Circle, 130 Garrard Circle, Boaz.
The theme? Dress in costume and come as your favorite song.
Consider dressing as a cat in honor of “What’s New pussycat?” by Tom Jones; a “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell; “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden” by Lynn Anderson; or “Rose Party” Ricky Nelson. Need more ideas? Check sites like Pinterest.
Boaz Altrusa Past President and District Four Governor Suzanne Allred said the group is taking the idea of a girlfriend gala from a sister Altrusa group in Anniston and giving it a twist.
“It is a night out for ladies only,” Allred said. “Just think about it … no kids, no work, no husbands, no housework.
“It is going to be a lot of fun.
“We decided we wanted to do something different … we just didn’t want to sell something. We started brainstorming and throwing out ideas. It just snowballed.”
Attendees are not required to come in costume. Business casual attire is recommended in lieu of a costume, Allred said.
Door prizes will be awarded, including the grand prize of a ½ carat total weight pair of diamond earrings (you must be present to win the earrings). Tickets will also be sold for many prize drawings throughout the night. Prizes were donated by many area businesses, Allred said.
Gala tickets are $50 each, and includes appetizers, a meal, a variety of entertainment, music and more.
“This is going to be our main fundraiser for the year,” Allred said. “One of our service projects this year is to support the Sleep in Heavenly Peace project. We will also have several service projects throughout the year.
“We have applied for a grant from Altrusa International. If we receive that, we will purchase building materials. If we don’t, we will use money raised from the gala to buy blankets for the beds.
“We never know what, if anything, we will receive from our grant applications. We are competing with fellow Altrusa groups from all over the world.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace is dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. The group of volunteers builds, assembles and delivers twin beds and bunk beds to children and families in need.
Masks and social distancing will be observed.
The event is open to the public, not just Altrusa Boaz members. International President Beverly Hardy and District Three Governor Kitty McElhaney will be special guests at the event.
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization making local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service.
The Boaz club offers an opportunity to make a real difference. Each year, the group undertakes a variety of service, literacy, fundraising and international projects.
Altrusa members come from a variety of occupations and lifestyles, all sharing an interest in community service while enjoying the friendship, fun and satisfaction that comes from working together for the benefit of others.
New members are always welcome.
Sponsors are needed at all levels, including Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. Each sponsorship level includes tickets and favor bags, program recognition and other promotions. Deadline to sponsor a table is May 3.
Tickets may be purchased in advance, or may be reserved and picked up at the door, Allred said.
For more information about sponsorship, or for ticket reservations, call Rita Grant at 256-298-0971 or Suzanne Allred at 256-738-4616, or send an email to AltrusaBoaz@gmail.com or allredaltrusad4@gmail.com.
