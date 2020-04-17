Martha G. Oliver
Albertville
Martha G. Oliver, 67, of Albertville, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence.
The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Scott; grandchildren, David Bramlet, Tamran Cooper, Nikolas Johnson, Josi Scott, Mollie Woods; great-grandchildren, Bentley Cooper, Kylan Cooper, Ahsha Cooper, Stella Bramlett, Skylee Scott, Jace Woods, Ivanna Horton, Elijha Horton, Natalie Woods.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Elizabeth Oliver.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Edwin Byron Allison
Albertville
Edwin Byron Allison, 67, of Albertville, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2020.
Due to current State Health Department requirements the family will be holding a private graveside service with burial to be in Brooklyn Cemetery in Holly Pond.
He is survived by his daughters, April Pell (Chad), Ashley Sanders (Chip); sons, Terry Allison, Brandon Sanders; brothers, Jimmy Allison (Pam), Greg Allison; three grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Lisa Denette Littlefield
Piedmont
Lisa Denette Littlefield, 56, of Piedmont, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Her family held a private graveside service Friday, April 17, at Webb Cemetery in Attalla. Pastor Greg Thurman officiated the service.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Mikey) Woods, Joey (Gidgett) Baugh, Matthew Baugh; two grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Carol (David) McDonough, Victor (Lisa) Hollingsworth, Leeta (Jeff) Higgins, Phillip (Crystal) Hollingsworth, Teresa Claborn, Jason Hollingsworth, Donny (Misty) Hollingsworth.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
